Cristiano Ronaldo: Dani Alves admits how much he respects CR7 and reveals Ballon d’Or ‘scuffle’

Dani Alves has opened up about his ‘love’ and admiration for former opponent Cristiano Ronaldo.

The pair were fierce former rivals at Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid during the two sides’ battle for supremacy.

And the Brazilian defender Alves told that Marca that the tension between the teams meant he could never express his respect for Ronaldo, now at Manchester United – before discussing their ‘tremors’ at a Ballon d’Or presentation.

Dani Alves (left) has opened up about his ‘love’ and admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo (right)

Alves said he could never admit it before because of the rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona

He said: ‘I love Cristiano. Now we are no longer in Barca or Madrid, I can speak as it always seemed like I couldn’t. Cristiano exemplifies, for all of us who don’t have that much quality, that with hard work you can compete against the best.

‘I respect him a lot and I had the opportunity to tell him that. There was a time, because of the rivalry, I went to greet him and he ignored me.

‘There was a controversy which never came to light, but in the Ballon d’Or dressing room we had an ‘argument’. I greeted everyone and he ignored me because of the Barca-Madrid rivalry.

Alves also revealed the pair had a “fall out” when Ronaldo ignored him at the Ballon d’Or awards

‘I identify with him because everything I did in my life was based on work. As a player, I am closer to Cristiano than Messi, because of work, not because of talent. Leo is a born talent, at a level that only he can achieve.’

The veteran right-back, 39, is currently with Mexican side UNAM and hopes to secure a place in his country’s squad for the Qatar World Cup in November and December.

Alves has won 124 caps in a stellar international career and if he goes to the tournament he will be one of the oldest players at the competition.