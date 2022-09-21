Cristiano Ronaldo confirms ambition to play for Portugal at Euro 2024 – when he will be 39! 

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed his desire to continue playing international football beyond this year’s World Cup and hopes to feature at Euro 2024.

The 37-year-old will captain Portugal in Qatar this winter, which will be his 10th major international tournament.

He has earned 189 senior caps and scored 117 goals – making him the highest scorer in men’s international football history.

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed his ambition to play at the European Championship in 2024

The Portuguese Football Federation held their annual Quinas de Ouro awards on Tuesday night and Ronaldo received an honorary award for being his country’s record goalscorer.

In his acceptance speech, the forward insisted that his time with the national team is far from over.

“I hope to be part of the federation for a few more years,” Ronaldo said. ‘I still feel motivated, my ambition is high. My path in the national team is not over. We have many quality children. I’m going to the World Cup and I want to go to Europe.’

The striker has scored 117 goals in 189 international matches for Portugal and won the European Championship 2016 as captain

‘I am proud to receive an award of this magnitude. I never thought that one day I could achieve it. I thank everyone who has been important in my career. It has been a long road, but I would like to say that my road is not over yet.’

Ronaldo will be 39 years old when Euro 2024 takes place in Germany. Qualification begins in March 2023.

The striker scored three goals as Portugal won Euro 2016 but was famously substituted just 25 minutes into the final when he picked up an injury.

It has been a difficult season at Manchester United for Ronaldo after he failed to force an exit

He will equal the record for most World Cup finals when he appears in Qatar. Portugal take on Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.

It has been a difficult season at club level for Ronaldo after he failed to force a move away from Manchester United in the summer.

New manager Erik ten Hag has only started the 37-year-old once in the Premier League and he only scored his first goal of the campaign from the penalty spot against Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League last week.