Cristiano Ronaldo checks in for training with Man United team-mates as Erik ten Hag ponders XI

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Manchester United team-mates have arrived at the club’s Carrington training ground, while Erik ten Hag has yet to decide on his starting squad for Sunday’s Premier League opener against Brighton.

Ronaldo looked in a serious mood as he pulled up in his Cadillac Escalade SUV, United fans eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of him and his co-stars.

Anthony Martial was looking rather bleak following news that he will miss United’s opening game after sustaining a hamstring injury against Atletico Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo arrives on the training ground of Manchester United on Friday morning

United fans were waiting to catch a glimpse of the Portuguese and his teammates

Ten Hag must now decide whether Cristiano Ronaldo can be thrown into the starting lineup for the clash at Old Trafford.

A lack of attacking capabilities means Ten Hag may need to consider playing Ronaldo or at least benching him, even as he admits the troubled Portuguese star is not fit.

The 37-year-old is two weeks behind his team-mates in preparation for the season, having missed the club’s summer tour and five friendlies.

Ronaldo, however, played 45 minutes against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday and would have been excellent in training this week.

Anthony Martial looked bleak after news he will miss the opening game

From left to right: Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez arrived together

Ten Hag could play Marcus Rashford or Anthony Elanga down the middle and consider a false nine by using one in a closed-door match against Wrexham last week.

Ten Hag, who is facing his first major selection interview as United manager, will answer questions about Ronaldo’s availability during a press conference in Carrington on Friday.

The situation highlights the problem created by United’s failure to replace Edinson Cavani this summer after spending a large chunk of their transfer budget chasing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Missing Darwin Nunez earlier in the summer could be a huge blow to the Red Devils.