Cristiano Ronaldo charged with improper conduct by the FA for slapping phone away from teenage fan

Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with inappropriate behavior by the FA after he knocked a mobile phone out of the hand of a teenage fan following Manchester United’s defeat to Everton in April.

Ronaldo has been charged with breaching FA Rule E3 relating to inappropriate and/or violent behavior following the incident.

A statement from United read: ‘We note the FA’s announcement in relation to Cristiano Ronaldo. We will support the player in his response to the charge.’

Cristiano Ronaldo was filmed knocking a phone out of a teenage fan’s hand at Everton in April

Sarah Kelly says her son Jake Harding, 14, was left with a bruised hand after the incident

The FA charge follows an investigation by Merseyside Police which resulted in Ronaldo being cautioned last month after he was interviewed over allegations of assault and criminal damage.

Jake Harding, 14, tried to film Ronaldo on his phone as he limped off the pitch at Goodison Park after United’s 1-0 defeat.

The Portugal star angrily knocked the phone out of the boy’s grasp, leaving him with a bruised hand, according to his mother Sarah Kelly.

Ronaldo apologized on social media and invited the boy to watch a match at Old Trafford as his guest. He wrote: ‘It is never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments like the one we are facing.

Nevertheless, we must always be respectful, patient and set an example for all the young people who love the beautiful game.

“I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship.”

However, the boy declined Ronaldo’s invitation and his mother also criticized United’s response to the incident.

Ronaldo, 37, has now been accused of misconduct by the Football Association

“United have handled it horribly and it’s just made things worse to be honest,” she said. ‘The way I see it, if someone assaulted him in the street and then asked us to go around to dinner, we wouldn’t.

‘Just because he’s Cristiano Ronaldo, why should we do it? It’s like we owe him a favor, but we don’t.

‘These are not my words, these are my son’s words. In the end, that’s what it’s all about. It has affected him more than it has affected me, so I have put everything into him to make up his mind. He doesn’t want to go to United, he doesn’t want to go to Ronaldo.’