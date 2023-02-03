Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring first goal for Al-Nassr with Instagram post lauding teammates

Cristiano Ronaldo claims he is ‘happy to score his first goal in the Saudi Pro League’ after opening his account for Al-Nassr during their 2-2 draw against Al-Fateh on Friday.

After signing for the club in January on a sensational £175 million a year contract, it took the Portuguese superstar three games to get off target. He scored a 93rd minute penalty to level his team in the match.

And it was a hard-fought point for the away side, who are now level with Al-Shabab at the top of the Saudi Pro League thanks to Ronaldo’s heroic penalties.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal for Al-Nassr on Friday in a 2-2 draw against Al-Fateh

The 37-year-old scored a dramatic penalty in the 93rd minute to halve the points in the match

But the former Man United man could have ended his duck for Al-Nassr much earlier in the game, as the Portuguese superstar was forced to disallow a goal for offside in the first half.

The hosts took the lead after 12 minutes, with Christian Tello taking advantage of a well-worked cross, before Anderson Talisca, who would later receive a red card, leveled for Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo put in a cool finish late in the game to negate Sofiane Bendebka’s goal for Al-Fateh in the second half, but the five-time Ballon d’Or winner took to Instagram after the game to praise his team for their efforts in a tough match. .

The former Real Madrid star posted several photos of himself during the match, writing: “Glad to have scored my first goal in the Saudi league and the great effort of the whole team to get an important draw in a very difficult contest!’

Ronaldo has played 90 minutes in each of the three games he played with Al-Nassr, with the side winning, losing and now drawing each of those games.

And although the five-time Champions League winner has only just moved to Saudi Arabia, it seems that talks are already underway about his future.

According to SPORTsaid Al-Nassr coach Rui Garcia last week: ‘Ronaldo is a positive addition as he helps to break up defenders.

“He is (Ronaldo) one of the best players in the world. He will not finish his career with Al-Nassr, he will go back to Europe.’

His coach, Rui Garcia, claims that Ronaldo will not end his career with Al-Nassr and leave for Europe

After a disappointing exit at the World Cup and falling out of favor with Manchester United, Ronaldo mutually terminated his contract with the Red Devils before moving to Saudi Arabia.

Since the move, he has invited some of his old teammates, Harry Maguire, Casemiro and Raphael Varane, to watch Al-Nassr play.

While Manchester United’s schedule appears to be quite busy, with both domestic and European commitments fast approaching, Ronaldo could be back on the scoresheet on Thursday night when his side travels to face Al-Wehda.