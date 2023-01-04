Cristiano Ronaldo BANNED from making Al-Nassr debut tomorrow

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be allowed to make his acclaimed debut for his Saudi Arabian side tomorrow night, Sportsmail can reveal.

His new club Al-Nassr, which reportedly pays him £175 million a year, has sold all 28,000 seats for the match against Al Ta’ee and would see him kick off his Arab venture with great fanfare.

But the self-described ‘unique’ player, who left Manchester United in bitterness, is still facing a felony charge and has been told not to play for Al Nassr, a source revealed.

Ronaldo was fined £50,000 and suspended for two games by the Football Association of England on 17 November.

He was found guilty of inappropriate and violent conduct after knocking an Everton fan’s phone out of his hand after United lost a game at Goodison Park last April.

He hit Jacob Harding’s hand as he charged through the tunnel, damaging the boy’s phone.

His mother Sarah Kelly said her son’s hand was also bruised by Ronaldo.

While the investigation was ongoing last month, it was reported that Ronaldo would accept an allegation of inappropriate behavior from the FA, but was determined to fight the threat of a potential suspension.

The independent FA panel was chaired by Christopher Quinlan KC and found Ronaldo guilty of ‘a willful and forceful blow’, which was ‘a sulky act’.

FIFA rules stipulate that Ronaldo’s two match suspension will be transferred to new side Al-Nassr

Ronaldo told the hearing via electronic submission that the atmosphere at the Everton game had been “feverish” and hostile.

He said he was injured in a heavy tackle late in the game, but remained on the field. The United players left the field via a walkway that was not the usual players’ tunnel, he said.

Ronaldo said the crowd was aggressive and that he and other United players were mistreated by Everton supporters/followers as they left the field.

The striker said as he walked down the walkway he saw an arm pointing quite low in front of him at his injured leg.

He said he couldn’t see whose arm it was, but he said he was “holding an object,” but he didn’t know what.

The incident for which Ronaldo was suspended came after United’s 1-0 defeat in April (pictured)

He said his instinctive response was to “knock the object away,” adding that the incident was “an instinctively proactive response.”

He said it was not a premeditated act and that he had no intention of hurting anyone or anything. He later learned that the onlooker holding the object was a teenager and he said he contacted the boy’s mother to apologize.

But the panel rejected Ronaldo’s claim that he had been concerned for his own physical safety and well-being when he left the field of play.

It stated: ‘it is clear to us that the spectator posed no actual or perceived threat to the player. The player could have just walked around him or ignored him. He walked slowly and quietly, just like the other players. No one seemed to feel threatened. It was an atmosphere that would not be unfamiliar to him.

Instead, he moved his shin guard from his left hand to his right and hit the spectator’s hand hard. We have no doubt that this was an act of frustration and annoyance rather than fear or concern for his well-being.”

The Saudi side had sold out all 28,000 seats for their match against Al Ta’ee tomorrow night and would see Ronaldo kick off his Arab venture amid huge fanfare

Ronaldo had hoped to avoid a suspension, but the winter World Cup put Premier League football on hold.

United played Fulham on 13 November and resumed first team action after Qatar on 21 December against Burnley in the EFL Cup.

Ronaldo, the source said, was unavailable for two first-team league matches as his contract with United had been terminated.

The ban extends to his next club, effectively banning Al Nassr from parading his new star striker until it has played two competitive games for which he would have been available.

Article 12.1 of the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players states: “Any disciplinary sanction of up to four matches or up to three months imposed on a player by the former association, but which has not (fully) been served at the moment of the transfer is carried out by the new association with which the player is registered, so that the sanction can be served at national level.’

Ronaldo was unveiled in front of Al-Nassr fans at the club’s stadium on Tuesday evening

This point had been noted by the FA when they imposed the ban and explained their written reasons for the matter in November.

They had said, “We note that the player participated in a recently published interview in which he criticized MUFC. We don’t know what effect that may or will have on his future at that club, nor if the club will take disciplinary action for it. The suspension we have imposed must have an effect.

In other words, it applies to MUFC first-team league matches for which he is eligible for selection. If he leaves MUFC before it has completed two competitive first-team matches, the remainder of the suspension will apply to any new club he joins.”

Upon his revelation, Ronaldo claimed he had opportunities to sign for clubs in Europe and several countries around the world, including Brazil, Australia and the US, before joining Al-Nassr.

The Saudi side will now have to play two matches until Ronaldo can play for them

After the game that he will miss tomorrow, Al Nassr will not play again until Saturday, January 14 in a derby against Al-Shabab.

The ban will be a bitter blow to thousands of Ronaldo’s new club fans who obtained tickets and lined up for shirts bearing his name and ‘7’ number.

Ronaldo left Manchester United in November after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan

The club shop has sold more than 5,000 Ronaldo shirts for around £50 each in the last 24 hours, the manager told Mailonline.

His image adorns billboards in Riyadh and he has 24-hour security and is driven around in a fleet of vehicles with darkened windows.

But Al Nassr will still parade him from the stands tomorrow night as he has said he wants to see his teammates play.

Before news of the suspension, Ronaldo had already confused his new club’s owners by describing Saudi Arabia as ‘South Africa’ during his first press conference last night.

Furthermore, despite Ronaldo saying several clubs in Portugal, across Europe and in Brazil were keen to sign him, it is reported that he has been turned down by multiple European teams – despite being made available at a massive £80,000 a week discount.

Ronaldo had claimed: ‘I had many opportunities in Europe and many clubs in Brazil, Australia, the US and even Portugal tried to sign me. But I have given my word to this club.

Al-Nassr fans will now have to wait for the much-anticipated debut of the Portuguese star

The 37-year-old was all smiles at his revelation as he was joined on the pitch by his family

‘I know what I want and I know what I don’t want. For me it is a great challenge to change and help with my knowledge and experience to grow many important points here.

“I want to give a different vision of the country, of football. That’s why I took this opportunity.’

Ronaldo flew to Saudi Arabia on Monday night and was paraded in front of 28,000 fans at the club’s stadium last night, with money from ticket sales going to charity.

He was accompanied by his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children as he arrived in style before changing from a three-piece suit into the club’s yellow kit and showing off some of his skills, as well as kicking a football into the crowd.