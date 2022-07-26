Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Manchester United training base ahead of crunch talks with Erik ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo is back on English soil as he prepares for crunch talks with Erik ten Hag over his future at Manchester United.

The 37-year-old has missed the first three weeks of the club’s preseason – including the entire Thailand and Australia tour – after being given compassionate leave due to a family issue.

It comes against the backdrop of Ronaldo asking to leave United this summer, believing he is unable to compete for the biggest trophies at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag spoke to Ronaldo when he took over late last season, but it will be the first time the two men have spoken since the player asked for his departure.

Contact between the two camps has been maintained by United CEO Richard Arnold and Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes, who shows his client around top European clubs.

Ronaldo’s return is seen as a positive sign, although it is still unclear whether he is ready to commit to United for another season or reiterate his desire to be sold.

United was adamant on Monday evening that Ronaldo is not for sale and remains part of Ten Hag’s plans for the new season.

The five-time Balon d’Or winner has kept himself fit in Lisbon, but he may not be ready to return to full training immediately with the rest of the squad who had Monday off after flying back from Perth on Sunday.

Dutch manager Erik ten Hag has consistently kept quiet when faced with questions about the club legend’s future, and has suggested that Ronaldo will stay at United for at least another season.

Manchester United boss Ten Hag arrives Tuesday morning for training in Carrington

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has 12 months left on the contract he signed last season after coming from Juventus, but there is an option for another year.

When asked in Australia, Ten Hag said: “I am well informed, he also has an option” [of another year].

‘Yes [he could stay beyond this season], but to be honest, of course I signed here for three years, but in football it is also for the short term. We have to win from the start. So I’m not looking that far ahead.

“I have a strategy, it’s a process, it takes time, but in the end we have to make sure that there is a winning team from the beginning.”

The club initially accepted Ronaldo’s position, although ten Hag has regularly repeated this summer that the player is not for sale and that he would like him to remain with the team in the new season.

Despite his status in the game, few were interested when the Portuguese attacker announced his intention to leave United this summer, with just one concrete offer from an unnamed Saudi Arabian club.

Chelsea, Bayern Munich and even former club Real Madrid have all turned down the chance to move for one of the greatest players ever, and surprisingly the strongest rumors were with former nemesis Atletico Madrid.

While it’s clear Ronaldo would be cutting his £500,000-a-week wage, Atletico would have to sell players to fund the move.

Atleti, however, have distanced themselves from a potential transfer, and the rumors sparked outrage among the club’s fanbase as they made it very clear they did not want to sign a player who had spent nine years with their city rivals, during which time he twice denied them. a Champions League trophy in the 2014 and 2016 finals.

Sir Alex Ferguson also arrived in Carrington ahead of the confrontation talks

The forward was not shy about sharing his own pre-season training regimen with his followers, and has clearly maintained his well-documented dedication to his own physical fitness.

He initially hinted that he might stay with the Red Devils after tweeting a photo of himself in the gym in club shorts, though he has kept his silence ever since and no further innuendo has come so far.

The Red Devils have attracted three players so far this summer, despite a delayed start to their business on the market.

They have made deals for Christian Eriksen, who joined for free after his short-term contract with Brentford expired, having lured Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and signing versatile centre-back Lisandro Martinez for £55million from Ajax.