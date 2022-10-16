Cristiano Ronaldo and David de Gea presented with awards by Sir Alex Ferguson for reaching landmarks

<!–

Manchester United duo David de Gea and Cristiano Ronaldo were both honored by the club ahead of Sunday afternoon’s Premier League game against Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

De Gea received an accolade to mark the fact that the game was his 500th appearance for United – making him only the 11th player to reach the milestone for the Red Devils.

In a joint presentation before kick-off, Ronaldo also received a silver award from the club after scoring the 700th club goal of his career last weekend.

Alex Ferguson handed out prizes to Cristiano Ronaldo and David de Gea on Sunday

Ronaldo shared a hug with his former manager ahead of the clash against Newcastle

Ronaldo scored the historic goal on Sunday in the 2-1 Premier League win against Everton at Goodison Park, taking his tally for Manchester United to 144.

According to FIFA records, only the Austrian-Czech striker Josef Bican, who retired in 1957, has scored more than Ronaldo’s 700 club goals.

Meanwhile, De Gea – assuming he starts against Newcastle – will become the first player from outside the UK and Ireland to make more than 500 appearances for United.

De Gea joined United from Atletico Madrid in 2011, winning one Premier League title, the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League with the club. He has achieved 169 clean sheets in his 499 appearances so far.