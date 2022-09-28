Cristiano Ronaldo: Al-Hilal claim £210m move for Man United star only collapsed due to transfer ban

Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal was only due to a transfer ban, according to club president Fahad ben Nafel.

Sports post reported on the day of the transfer deadline that the Riyadh-based team was the only one to make an offer for the Manchester United star after announcing that they would leave this summer due to their lack of Champions League football.

And Ben Nafel, who approved a two-year contract worth £2million a week and £210million in total plus a £25million transfer fee, insisted the Portuguese attacker was “in principle” happy with the move, despite reports that he felt it was a step down.

He told the Thamanya YouTube broadcaster: ‘Yes, we have negotiated with Ronaldo. The problem was not in the money or the principle.

“Al-Hilal can bring in the stars of the world, but it was in the decision of the Sports Arbitration Center that prevented us from registering the players.

“We have not stopped negotiating with the players despite the decision to suspend, but we have postponed entering the final phase of the negotiations until the ban was lifted.”

The offer – described by the athletic if ‘obscene’ – 37-year-old Ronaldo, whose only club goal this season came against Moldovan minnows Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League, is said to have made the highest paid footballer in the world.

Al-Hilal was banned from transfer in May after their midfielder Mohamed Kanno changed his mind at the last minute about a move to Al-Nassr, with a contract already signed with both clubs.

Al-Hilal, led by Ramon Diaz, has players such as former West Bromwich Albion attacking midfielder Matheus Pereira, former Atletico Madrid forward Luciano Vietto, Malian striker Moussa Marega and Nigerian forward Odion Ighalo on their roster.

After missing United’s pre-season tour due to a ‘family problem’, Ten Hag is slowly reintegrating Ronaldo back into the team.

United initially paid Juventus £12.85 million to bring Ronaldo back to Old Trafford last summer, with the player signing a two-year deal with the option of a third.

Despite Ronaldo’s 24 goals in all competitions, United had a difficult season, only qualifying for the Europa League by finishing sixth in the Premier League.