Cristian Romero insists Virgil van Dijk and Lisandro Martinez are ‘Premier League’s best defenders’

Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero has named who he believes are the two best defenders in the Premier League.

Romero, widely considered to be among the league’s best players at the position, avoided naming himself in his top two and played it safe with his answers.

Talking to Sky Sports, the 24-year-old said: ‘Today the best defender for me is Virgil van Dijk – always – and Lisandro Martinez from Manchester United. For me they are the best in the Premier League.’

Cristian Romero has made a big impact on Spurs’ defense since his arrival last summer

It’s no surprise that Romero named van Dijk as the Premier League’s best centre-back.

The Netherlands international has been hugely influential since arriving at Anfield, helping his side to many trophies along the way.

The 31-year-old has played a key role in Liverpool winning the Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and their first league title in 30 years during his time on Merseyside.

The impressive defender was also the winner of the PFA Players’ Player of the Year following his impressive 2018/19 Premier League campaign.

Virgil van Dijk has inspired Liverpool to several trophies during his time at the club

Having played alongside Martinez at international level, it will also come as no shock that Romero chose his compatriot among his top two.

The Manchester United defender had a difficult start to life in the Premier League after defeats to Brighton and Brentford in his first two games, conceding six goals across the games.

However, since the reintroduction of Raphael Varane to the Man United squad, Martinez has grown into his role at the heart of his side’s defence.

United’s summer signing still has some way to go to disprove the doubters – who are mainly concerned about his height – but recent performances would have helped endear him to the Old Trafford faithful.

Despite his height, or lack thereof, Lisandro Martinez is imposing himself in the Premier League

Away from the Premier League, Romero also declared his love for Barcelona’s brilliant 2008-2012 team under Pep Guardiola, but not for reasons you might expect.

A fully-fledged member of the defenders’ union, Romero steered clear of mentioning Lionel Messi and Samuel Eto’o, saying instead: ‘I always loved watching that team because I loved watching Carles Puyol and Gerard Pique, and also Javier Mascherano when he played there,’

In a somewhat surprising take, especially when it comes to the famously gritty Mascherano, Romero believes these defenders ‘were beautiful to look at’.