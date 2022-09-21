Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez are ‘UNABLE to join Argentina squad in USA due to visa issues’

Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez have been unable to join their Argentina team-mates in Miami ahead of a clash with Honduras.

The Premier League centre-backs were unable to register their visas with the US embassy in London after it closed in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, according to TyC Sports.

Romero and Martinez, who turn out for Tottenham and Manchester United respectively, will miss the opportunity to link up with their teams for the final time before their World Cup squads are announced in November.

The centre-back pair are almost certain to be included in Lionel Scaloni’s final squad to travel to Qatar after both have impressed for their clubs already this season.

Martinez has adapted well to the Premier League since his high-profile move from Ajax, and Romero has become a key figure at the heart of the Spurs defense alongside recalled England defender Eric Dier.

TyC reports that the pair must now travel to their home country to have their visas processed before they can enter the US, and until then will train at the Argentine FA headquarters.

Argentina face Honduras on Saturday and the pair are set to be available for selection in that clash after predictions they could be on a flight to Miami on Wednesday.

Their second game of the international break sees them take on Jamaica in New Jersey on Wednesday 28 September, which will also be their last confirmed game before a World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia on 22 November.

Lionel Messi, Angel di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Nicolas Tagliafico and Paulo Dybala have all already joined the squad in Florida ahead of the international break.

Messi is certain to add to his 162 caps in Qatar – injury permitting – and the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner looks to be back to his best, starring for PSG alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

The former Barcelona talisman already has 14 contributions (six goals, eight assists) in just 11 appearances in all competitions so far in 2022-23.

At 35, the 2022 Word Cup could be the little magician’s last and after inspiring his side to the finals in Brazil 2014, he will surely go one better way to add another jewel to an already glittering career.