Crispin Odey Celebrates Best Year Ever as European Inc Fund Soars 152%

Crispin Odey has celebrated his best year ever after the value of one of his hedge funds more than doubled.

His European Inc fund soared 152 percent last year when Odey cashed in bets against UK government bonds, whose value fell as rising inflation and market turmoil unleashed by Liz Truss’s mini-budget hit the economy. .

The fund manager had placed a large bet against long-term UK bonds, also known as gilts, most of which mature in 2050 and 2061.

Bond bonanza: Crispin Odey’s European Inc fund soared 152% last year when he cashed in bets against UK government bonds, whose value fell

His bets were backed by large amounts of loans and at one point were worth almost 800 percent of the value of the hedge fund’s assets.

But as inflation soared in the UK and around the world, driving up borrowing costs and lowering bond prices, the gamble quickly turned profitable, allowing the fund to cash out.

The gains could have been even higher, with an investor paper showing the fund rose 193 percent before returning some gains in the final three months of the year, Bloomberg reported.

Odey also bet against the pound, which last year saw its value fall against the dollar by more than 10 percent. The returns effectively allowed the 64-year-old to recoup the losses he suffered between 2015 and 2020.

While he has since trimmed his short gilt position, Odey has held onto long-term UK inflation-linked bonds, which are expected to remain high.

He also forecast that commodity prices will “start rising again” amid continued disruption caused by the war in Ukraine and the reopening of the Chinese economy.

Odey has a long history of making controversial but profitable bets that often go against conventional wisdom.

The ardent Brexiteer made around £220m on the night of Britain’s vote to leave the bloc by betting markets would fall.

He also cashed in last year after predicting that oil and gas prices would soar, a forecast that turned out to be accurate after Russia attacked Ukraine.

Odey Asset Management, founded in 1991, also owns a stake in South African coal miner Thundela Resources, which, despite its environmentally unfriendly business, was one of the best performing stocks on the London market last year. past, and its stock price soared nearly 260 percent