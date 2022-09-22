Crisis-stricken Worcester Warriors WILL play Newcastle this weekend but outlook is bleak

Worcester’s daily fight for survival will be extended to the weekend after the Warriors met with assurances from the Rugby Football Union that they could host Saturday’s scheduled clash with Newcastle.

But that Gallagher Premier League game looks likely to be the club’s last – at least for a few weeks – as calls for them to go into administration grow louder.

On Wednesday, the RFU stepped up plans to suspend the cash-strapped Warriors from all competitions unless they could get the necessary planning in place for the Newcastle game.

They have managed to do that, but Worcester are now highly unlikely to meet another RFU deadline.

By 5pm on Monday, they must show England rugby’s governing body that they have proof of adequate insurance and will be able to pay outstanding wages to staff.

Sportsmail understands the club will not be able to do so with exclusion from the probable result at the start of next week the probable result. The outlook for the Warriors is bleak.

Club owners Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring have claimed since last Friday that they are close to sealing a sale of Worcester which would secure its future.

Owners Jason Whittingham (left) and Colin Goldring (right) have been blasted by Worcester Warriors fans, players and staff for constantly breaking promises

Fans have raged against the owners while showing huge support for the team

But such an agreement has not taken place. Whittingham and Goldring have long since lost all support from Worcester’s players, backroom staff and loyal fans.

On Thursday afternoon, Worcester MP Robin Walker will step up his attempts to save his hometown club by appearing in Parliament, where he will request that the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport help force the Warriors into administration.

“It is very clear that there are investors who want to take the club forward, but they have now been clear that this will only happen through an administration process,” Walker told BBC Hereford & Worcester.

‘We need to make sure the staff and players have proper support and they are not getting that at the moment from the current owners and directors.’

A mismatched Warriors team of kids and veterans was fielded against Gloucester on Wednesday

The majority of Worcester’s support staff have still only been paid 65 per cent of their August wages, but they continue to work miracles in the face of extraordinary circumstances to ensure the club’s rugby operations continue.

It is still unlikely, though, that they will be able to continue last Saturday. It is still Whittingham and Goldring that must complete a sale as quickly as possible.

“It’s a terrible situation and we need to get it fixed quickly,” Walker added.

‘I will have a debate in Parliament today to raise the situation and press DCMS ministers to take action and say enough is enough.

‘We need to act to save this club and make sure people are paid properly. The staff and players have moved heaven and earth to ensure they can fulfill their commitments to rugby. But we need to make sure they have proper support and they just don’t seem to be getting that at the moment from the owners and directors.

‘I will certainly press the case about how hugely important this club is to the whole community and how we need to see that action is taken to save it.

Worcester Warriors’ future has been in doubt during a hugely difficult period for the club

‘Local MPs and I called a few weeks ago for an administration process to take it forward. It is very clear that there are investors who are interested in moving into the club and supporting it.

“But they have been clear that this can only happen through an administrative process. I want the government to step in and start that administration process because I believe that is now the best way to save the club.

“But it is clear that DCMS have always said that their priority is to keep the club going and their one concern about the administration in the past was that it could lead to the club being wound up.

– Obviously nobody wants it, but I think the fact that there are a number of investors who are interested in taking it further gives me confidence that an administration process can help the club.

‘People are very, very worried. This is a huge community asset and it is the livelihood of many, many people.

‘People have been working there on reduced wages and working to be able to play games. We all want to see it saved and the whole club and the property around it held together.’

revealed on Tuesday that Whittingham and Goldring had taken out a £500,000 loan from Worcester legend Cecil Duckworth on his deathbed and have still not repaid the sum.

Sportsmail broke the news that owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham borrowed £500,000 from Cecil Duckworth and have not paid his family back since his death

The story further angered the current Worcester owners. On Wednesday night, Worcester’s Twitter account even retweeted

Duckworth story.

Walker confirmed that he has not spoken to Whittingham or Goldring in the past week.

‘The Warriors have been a part of my life for as long as I can remember and are a part of so many people’s lives. It’s something we’re hugely proud of and this is about the Duckworth legacy,” he added. “It’s someone who has given so much to Worcester. We all owe it to his legacy to preserve that and keep this club there. ‘