Crisis in Peru sees president ousted after attempting to dissolve Congress

Lima: Peruvian politician Dina Boluarte was sworn in as AEDT interim president on Thursday, hours after Pedro Castillo was removed in an impeachment trial during a day of major political drama in the Andean nation.

Elevated from vice president, Boluarte becomes Peru’s first-ever female president following Castillo’s attempt to dissolve the legislature by decree to avoid the impeachment vote, sparking a wave of resignations by ministers and criticism from allies.

Dina Boluarte at the APEC Economic Leaders meeting in Thailand in November. Credit:Getty

Previously, lawmakers went ahead with the previously scheduled impeachment process, ignoring Castillo’s bid to shut down Congress. There were 101 votes to remove Castillo, six against and 10 abstentions.

The result was announced with loud cheers and the legislature called for Boluarte to take office.