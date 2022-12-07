Crisis in Peru sees president ousted after attempting to dissolve Congress

Lima: Peruvian politician Dina Boluarte was sworn in as AEDT interim president on Thursday, hours after Pedro Castillo was removed in an impeachment trial during a day of major political drama in the Andean nation.
Elevated from vice president, Boluarte becomes Peru’s first-ever female president following Castillo’s attempt to dissolve the legislature by decree to avoid the impeachment vote, sparking a wave of resignations by ministers and criticism from allies.
Previously, lawmakers went ahead with the previously scheduled impeachment process, ignoring Castillo’s bid to shut down Congress. There were 101 votes to remove Castillo, six against and 10 abstentions.
The result was announced with loud cheers and the legislature called for Boluarte to take office.
Peru’s National Police shared an image on Twitter of Castillo rampant at a police station following the vote to remove him, saying it had “intervened” to fulfill her duties. It referred to Castillo as “ex-president”. It was unclear whether he had been arrested.
Castillo had previously said he would temporarily close Congress, launch a “government of exception” and call for new legislative elections.
That led to the resignation of key ministers from Castillo’s government and allegations of a “coup d’état” by members of the opposition and allies. The police and armed forces warned him that the route he had taken to try to dissolve Congress was unconstitutional.
Congress summoned Castillo last week to respond to allegations of “moral inability” to govern. The prosecution filed a constitutional complaint against Castillo in October for allegedly leading “a criminal organization” to profit from state contracts and obstructing investigations.