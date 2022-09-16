Crisis club Worcester’s Premiership fixture against Exeter to go ahead as RFU deadline met

The showdown between Worcester’s Gallagher Premiership and Exeter will continue as planned after the club meets the deadline to provide the Rugby Football Union with safety certification to host matches at Sixways Stadium.

England rugby leaders had written to Warriors asking for evidence to allow Warriors’ matches to continue.

An RFU statement read: ‘Worcester Warriors has adhered to an afternoon deadline set by the RFU to provide assurances regarding receipt of a general safety certificate from the local government and written confirmation of medical supply.

“That’s why this weekend’s Gallagher Premiership and Allianz Cup matches will continue.

“We recognize that this has been a difficult and uncertain time for all Worcester Warriors players, staff and fans, as well as the opposition teams, and are pleased that the matter has been resolved.

“The RFU, Premiership Rugby and DCMS (Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport) will continue to work with Worcester Warriors owners in the coming days regarding financing and potential new ownership proposals.”

Worcester Warriors were threatened with suspension from all competitions unless they provide the RFU with a safety certificate to host matches at Sixways Stadium

While the RFU announcement was positive news, it could only serve as a reprieve for the troubled Worcester.

They still face the risk of being banned from all competitions as they try to secure satisfactory funding amid ongoing and protracted takeover talks.

Warriors owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham claim they have reached an agreement to sell the club, but rugby authorities have yet to be convinced.

Debt spirals out of control, reaching as much as £25million, with players and staff still in the dark.

Worcester confirmed that the club was not placed under administration on Thursday

Worcester released a statement showing that the letter was incorrectly sent by DCMS

Worcester was forced on Thursday to deny being placed under the administration after tampering with DCMS employees sent a statement emailed to supporters.

Goldring and Whittingham have lost confidence from staff and players after weeks of financial chaos.

Sports post understands that there have been 15 layoffs in the non-rugby division due to unpaid and partially paid wages.