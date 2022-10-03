‘Cringeworthy’ – Penrith stars give under-10s players pink Telstra hat: ‘Just what every kid wants’

<!–

The NRL is coming under fire over its choice of gift for under-10 players who presented Penrith’s stars with their premiership rings on Sunday night.

Each player in the Penrith Panthers side that beat the Parramatta Eels 28-12 in the NRL final were presented with their rings by a different junior footballer.

In return, the kids usually get a special piece of grand final accessory – such as a premiership-themed cap.

But the unlucky under-10s at the Accor Stadium on Sunday were given generic pink Telstra-branded hats.

‘Just what every kid wants’ one angry user posted on Twitter, ‘corporate marketing junk’.

Another said the hats were an ‘absolute creep’.

Panthers’ Brian To’o gives under-10s player a generic pink Telstra hat after the boy presented To’o with his premiership

There has been a strong reaction online (such as the tweet in the picture) to the gifts the under 10 players received to present the Penrith players with their premiership rings

Many took to social media to say that the kids who were given the important job of presenting the awards had been shortchanged.

‘Honestly, can we do better than a Telstra pink cap for the Panthers to give to the kids presenting rings? How about a Penrith hat or footwear,’ one person tweeted.

“If you’re an under-10s footballer why on earth would you want a pink telecoms hat,” wrote another.

The most pitiful comment came from the person who tweeted: ‘Are Parra the real winners for not having to wear the awful pink Telstra hats?’

The pink Telstra cap mishap was perhaps the most disappointing aspect of the presentation ceremony, but it wasn’t the only one that raised eyebrows.

An unlucky junior forgot to give Panthers hooker Api Koroisau his premiership ring box.

The poor kid had almost left the stage before he realized he had forgotten to do his one job – possibly blinded by the pink caps his mates were given.

But Koroisau saw the funny side of it, and chased after the boy with a smile on his face.

However, Koroisau did not lose his ring – as forward Liam Martin did when he went to give Panthers legend Greg Alexander a hug on stage.

Brian To’o and Stephen Crichton of Penrith celebrate with the trophy after the Panthers’ victory over Parramatta in the 2022 NRL Grand Final on October 2, 2022 in Sydney

One Twitter user (pictured) summed up the situation well by saying the hats ‘absolutely cringe’

The NRL often makes a big deal out of its battle with the AFL for the hearts and minds of Australian sports fans, and the corporate cap saga will do it no favors in that war.

Eight days before the pink hat debacle, the The AusKickers, who presented the winning Geelong players with their premiership medals, were also given caps.

But they didn’t get generic sponsor hats – instead they got Geelong Cats caps with premiers’ logos emblazoned on them.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted the NRL for comment on this story.