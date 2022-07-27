Cringeworthy moment two Americans think Christmas Day is in June or July

Australian TV host Scott Tweedie has shared a hilarious interview with two American men who thought Christmas in Australia fell in June or July.

Tweedie approached the couple on the world famous Venice boardwalk in Los Angeles with a microphone in hand to ask ‘What date is Christmas in Australia?’

Both confused locals thought long and hard before suggesting that Australia’s Christmas Day fell on June 25 or even July 7, rather than being connected to the rest of the world on December 25.

Australian TV host Scott Tweedie shared a hilarious interview with two American men who thought Christmas in Australia fell in June or July

That date has not changed worldwide since 336 AD.

Los Angeles-based Tweedie, 34, initially made a name for himself on Network 10 in Australia.

He then moved to the US in late 2019 to start E! News and Pop of the Morning with Lilliana Vazquez.

But just months later, both shows were discontinued.

NBCUniversal (E!’s parent company!) was looking for “the programming and internal restructuring,” partly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A third program, In The Room, was also boned as a result of the restructuring of NBCUniversal.

In 2020, Scott had proudly revealed to TV Tonight how much he’d accomplished in five months since moving to the Big Apple.

‘I get some of my best work done. I am becoming more and more interested in the work I do. It’s a very nice experience for me at the moment,” he said at the time.

Scott made his debut on Australian screens in 2009 when he hosted the ABC children’s show Prank Patrol.

After leaving the show in 2013, he joined Channel 10’s music video show The Loop and co-hosted Liv Phyland until he resigned from the program in November 2019.

Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, currently the face of a gambling company on Australian television, once called Tweedie “the sexiest Australian in the world.”

Tweedie recently stepped in to host The Amazing Race Australia after a small number of COVID cases impacted production, including host Beau Ryan.

The Queenslander, who also featured on Channel 10’s Dancing with the Stars at short notice, remains a favorite among network executives.