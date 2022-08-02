Cringe-worthy signs show how NOT to use quotation marks

The incorrect use of quotation marks can often be the difference between a harmless comment and something very offensive.

And these chilling signs, shared online by people around the world, show how misuse of quotes can turn heads for all the wrong reasons.

collected by Bored Pandathe collection of photos illustrates that when it comes to quotes, their mere presence can be baffling, worrying and somewhat hilarious.

From an ornament that insists it’s placed in a ‘happy home’ to a toy machine that insists there’s a ‘guaranteed’ win every time, FEMAIL looks at the most humorous signs with a totally inappropriate use of quotes…

Not the sweetest sign: This note made some US customers unsure whether to buy the ‘clearance candies’

Are you sure? The emphasis on ‘GOOD’ in this British school’s sign could make parents doubt how great the place is

Who are you trying to fool? This ‘electric fence’ on a North American farm looks anything but

The quotes on this cake seem to make someone wonder if their father is their real “father”

Confusing descriptions: Customers at this restaurant were amazed at what kind of milk would be used in the milkshake

Undercover: If there’s one thing that shouldn’t be ambiguous, it’s the law, but these quotes seem to question the ‘make a difference’ statement on this US vehicle

Not a soup we rush to try! Diners suggested they avoid this dish due to the extra use of quotes

‘So’ loved and ‘never’ forgotten: Some social media users noted that the use of quotation marks by this sign did not make the emotions described seem so genuine

“Grandma baked a cake for the team but her use of punctuation made it sound sarcastic,” Twitter user revealed when sharing the above image

This sign for Covid-19 testing caused some people to become suspicious of whether the results given in the building would be accurate

That’s hard to believe: A toy machine sign insists there’s a ‘guaranteed’ win every time it’s played

The sign of this church seemed rather creepy after saying a free trip to ‘heaven’ was available, detailing ‘inside’