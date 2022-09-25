Criminals who admit they’re guilty early in case enjoy lighter sentences in Victoria

<!–

Criminals who plead guilty in Victoria are getting lighter sentences as part of an attempt by the state’s justice system to clear an overwhelming backlog of offenders awaiting trial.

The backlog is due to the courts being forced to suspend trials due to restrictions during the Covid pandemic.

It was revealed by Herald Sun in May that a series of judicial reforms had been introduced to discourage cases from being brought to court.

Under the measures, judges were required to award standard sentencing discounts for early offenders.

The Magistrates’ Court of Victoria also allowed court registrars to hear more serious criminal cases.

But the move raised concerns about whether convicted offenders would be appropriately sentenced, as court registrars can only issue fines or community work.

However, they can refer a case to the judge if they think it is “too serious” or if they think the defendant should be considered for sentencing.

It comes as rapist Gokmen Goktogan, 29, who sexually assaulted a teenager at a bus stop in 2020, became the latest offender to be given a lighter sentence.

Goktogan pleaded guilty in the County Court and was sentenced to eight years in prison, with a minimum of five years suspended, for raping a 19-year-old woman in West Footscray.

Judge Gerard Mullaly spoke at length about the heinous nature of Goktogan’s crime, but noted that the Court of Appeal was aware that judges had to weigh early guilty pleas because of the backlog.

“The discount must be more pronounced and tangible, or obvious, to an accused and to others, so that those who are guilty are encouraged to plead guilty,” he said.

‘There is therefore in this case very significant mitigation arising from your guilty plea as it was, and in circumstances where criminal case lists are still adversely affected by the delays caused by the pandemic.’

The state’s efforts to reduce the number of cases awaiting trial appear to have worked, with the latest data revealing cases before the Magistrates Court of Victoria had fallen to 101,000.

This is down from the 111,000 pending cases in May.

The highest number of cases reached 145,212 back in December 2020.

Court sources told the Herald Sun Victoria’s caseload may not return to pre-pandemic levels for another two years.