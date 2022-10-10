Crimean bridge attack highlights Russian setbacks in Ukraine

The Kerch Bridge connecting Russia to the Crimean Peninsula was once a symbol of Russian rule and was unveiled with much fanfare following Russia’s annexation of Crimea. But an explosion at night from October 7-8 partially destroyed the bridge, which was the latest setback for Russian targets in the region.

CCTV footage on social networks showed a powerful explosion as several vehicles drove over the bridge, including a large truck that Russian authorities suspect was the reason for the explosion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the explosion a “terrorist attack” on Sunday and blamed Ukrainian secret services. Ukrainian authorities have not claimed responsibility.

“There is no doubt that this is a terrorist attack aimed at destroying the crucial civilian infrastructure of the Russian Federation,” Putin said during a meeting with the chairman of the Russian Commission of Inquiry. watching the explosion of the bridge. “The authors, artists and clients are the secret services of Ukraine.”

Russia on Monday launched a series of coordinated attacks against Ukrainian cities, including Zaporizhzhya, Lviv and, for the first time in months, the Ukrainian capital Kiev. The new offensive came as Putin called a meeting with his security council later Monday to discuss the attack on the bridge.

The attack in Kerch crowns a series of recent setbacks that have swept through the Russian war effort in Ukraine, most notably the Ukrainian advance on the southeastern front near Kherson and the recapture of most of Kharkov Oblast to the northeast and the city of Lyman to the east.

The 19-kilometer-long bridge, the longest in Europe, has played an important role in delivering Russian troops and weapons to staging points on the Crimean peninsula. It has also played an important role in supplying the southern front as the battle for the city of Kherson looms.

In addition to its strategic value, the Kerch Bridge has been a source of Russian pride and was inaugurated in May 2018 by Putin himself, who drove a truck across it at the official opening.

Annoyed Russian Elites

According to Kiev, Ukrainian forces have liberated more than 400 square kilometers from Russian control on several fronts in recent days. Social media shows how Russian soldiers surrender even without a fight.

Russian elites are increasingly criticizing the course of the war and are increasingly speaking to advisers to the Kremlin and the Ministry of Defense.

Russian commentators have focused on equipment shortages and lack of training for newly deployed soldiers following the Kremlin’s recent decision to mobilize 300,000 reservists. Even some of the most ardent propagandists are concerned about the state of decay of some Russian units.

“I’m tired of receiving reports that troops have to buy their own equipment with their own money. Why should a deployed soldier, a hero, buy what he needs?” a well-known TV presenter and propagandist, Vladimir Sololyov, recently raged.

Kremlin-backed Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov criticized the military command while a senior parliamentary official, Andrei Kartapolov, called on Telegram to “stop lying” about its defeats.

New Russian Commando

In a sign of discontent with the higher echelons of the government, Moscow announced on Saturday that it had appointed a new man, General Sergei Surovikin, to lead the “special military operation” in Ukraine.

A veteran of Tajikistan’s civil war in the 1990s, the second Chechen war in the 2000s and the Russian intervention in Syria launched in 2015, Surovikin previously led Russia’s southern forces in Ukraine, according to a report by the Russian ministry. from July.

According to RF (Radio France Internationale), Surovikin has been nicknamed “Armageddon, because of his propensity to use missiles against civilian infrastructure”.

Russian authorities have tried to downplay the damage to the Kerch Bridge, saying rail and road traffic has since resumed. “All scheduled trains will run,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on Sunday, according to Russia’s Ria Novosti news agency.

Crimean authorities announced on Saturday that traffic for cars and buses had resumed on the bridge’s only intact lane. Ferries also make the crossing, especially to transport heavy vehicles.

This article has been translated from the original into French.