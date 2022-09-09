CRIME  | Daily Mail Online

The Inky Heart by Robert Galbraith (Sphere £25, 1,024pp)

JK Rowling’s formidable talents as a crime writer cannot be denied. This is her sixth appearance under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith and it underlines how wonderful a storyteller she is, and one with a keen eye for the zeitgeist.

This time, her disabled war veteran private investigator Cormoran Strike and his partner Robin Ellacott are asked to investigate the murder of the creator of an online cartoon called The Ink Black Heart, who has been trolled by a sinister figure known as Anomie.

Rowling herself has suffered a similar fate online in recent years, and she brings all her passion to revealing how Strike and Ellacott set out to find the troll.

But it starts softly with Robin’s 30th birthday get-together in The Ritz with Strike, revealing the tenderness that exists between them – before both are engulfed in the darkness of the web investigation. At over 1,000 pages, it casts a penetrating, enveloping spell.

The Bullet That Was Missed by Richard Osman (Viking £20,432pp)

On this third outing for the four intrepid members of the best-selling Thursday Murder Club in the retirement village of Cooper’s Chase, Elizabeth, Joyce, Ron and Ibrahim take on a menacing ex-KGB colonel determined to have someone murdered and want Elizabeth that does. the. If she fails or refuses, he announces that he will kill Joyce in retaliation.

At the same time, the group investigates the murder of a local TV news host. Add to these ingredients a woman who runs a multi-million dollar drug gang from her prison cell and you have a quintessentially careless Osman story – brimming with humor and nuance.

This is the epitome of what has come to be called “social crime” and it works beautifully. But if you have a penchant for crime that’s stronger, it can be a little irritating. There’s nothing like the muscular menace of Ian Rankin, or the subtle menace of Agatha Christie. Instead, it’s just the book to go to bed with a cup of cocoa.

The Butcher and the Wren by Alaina Urquhart (Michael Joseph £18.99, 256pp)

Written by the co-host of a wildly successful true crime podcast called Morbid, the author is also an autopsy technician, and this story of a serial killer working in the Louisiana bayous is certainly not for the squeamish.

The killer has a penchant for medical experiments, many of which end up on the steel table in the morgue where forensic pathologist Dr. Wren Muller works.

Impressively detailed in its analysis, as you would expect from someone who spends his life performing autopsies, it leaves little to the imagination but is captivating, laces of the occult amid the dead.

There may be times when the reader would like to close their eyes, but the joust between the killer and the pathologist makes that impossible.