Crikey lawsuit: Lachlan and Sarah Murdoch touch down in Sydney on their private jet

Media mogul Lachlan Murdoch and his wife Sarah landed in Sydney on a private jet on Wednesday, on a journey that will no doubt be both business and pleasure.

The arrival of the CEO of Fox Corporation in Australia on Thursday coincides with his 51st birthday – but it’s likely he will do more than just celebrate as he prepares for a legal battle against a local publisher he claims has defamed him. .

The billionaire looked quietly confident as he stepped off his plane, reportedly worth $90 million, and cut a casual figure in a white polo shirt, jeans and sneakers.

The son of press mogul Rupert Murdoch completed his look with sunglasses and a wristwatch, also displaying his rarely seen tribal tattoo on his left arm.

Sarah, a former model and TV host, looked radiant in a chic wool coat and blue jeans as she stepped off the plane and climbed into the driver’s seat of a waiting car.

Her husband jumped into the passenger seat before the couple drove off.

Murdoch has alleged that an article published by Australian news and opinion website Crikey made baseless, defamatory suggestions that he was colluding with Donald Trump to overthrow the US government.

In a defamation lawsuit filed in Federal Court last month, Mr. Murdoch is suing a June 29 op-ed by political editor Bernard Keane about the Trump hearings and the January 6 Capitol riot.

In the piece, which was widely shared on social media, Keane called the former US president a “treacherous” and a “traitor unhinged” and suggested that the Murdoch family, who own and control Fox News, are an “unindicted co-conspirator.” ‘ is.

Although the article did not mention Lachlan Murdoch by name, but instead refers to the Murdoch family, the CEO and executive chairman of Fox alleges that he has been vilified and has suffered serious damage to his reputation.

“Murdoch has been seriously wounded in his character, personal reputation and professional reputation as a businessman and business executive and has suffered and will continue to suffer considerable pain, suffering and shame,” documents he filed with the court say.

The lawsuit is against the publisher behind the Crikey masthead, Private Media, as well as Keane and editor-in-chief Peter Fray.

Murdoch, who has retained high-profile defamation attorney Sue Chrysanthou SC in the lawsuit, is seeking higher damages.

He alleges that Private Media acted maliciously and conducted a “dishonest promotional campaign” to increase its subscriber base by making false claims that he intimidated and threatened the company over the article.

According to court documents, the article was defamatory by falsely alleging that Murdoch entered into an illegal criminal conspiracy with Trump to overturn the 2020 US presidential election and incite a mob with murderous intent to march toward the Capitol.

Crikey has since written numerous other articles about Mr. Murdoch’s Jan. 6 and the then looming lawsuit, openly publishing all letters sent between Fox CEO John Churchill’s attorney and Private Media’s attorneys at MinterEllison.

Mr Murdoch said he had not been approached for comment prior to the June 29 article and subsequent related pieces published on the Crikey website, and that he had complained to Private Media only four times in a five-year period.

He also demands injunctions against the publication and promotion of the allegedly defamatory articles.

In a statement on its website, Crikey said it welcomed Murdoch’s lawsuit.

For nearly two months, Crikey has faced threats of legal action from Lachlan Murdoch over an article about Fox News, Donald Trump and the January 6 uprising in Washington. Last night, Lachlan Murdoch finally issued his subpoena. We welcome it,” the company wrote.

Private Media CEO Will Hayward tweeted that Murdoch had “loosened his legal and financial powers” to the publisher.

“We are determined to fight for our role as journalists to cover important events – in fact what we published was tame compared to hundreds of articles and commentary about the role of Fox News and the Murdochs in the US (where, as public figures, they can’t sue for defamation),’ Hayward said.

He added that Crikey could face millions of dollars in damages and legal costs as a result of the lawsuit.

Speaking to ABC Radio National on Wednesday, former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said he was surprised by what he called a hypocritical lawsuit and championed Crikey and his article.

Crikey publisher Eric Beecher (pictured in 2004) wrote an open letter challenging the Murdochs to take legal action against his website. Lachlan Murdoch responded by suing the publisher

In the op-ed, political editor Bernard Keane called former US President Donald Trump a “treacherous” and a “traitor unhinged” and suggested that the Murdoch family, which owns and controls Fox News, was an “unannounced co-conspirator” in the US Capitol. 6 January. riot. (Pictured: ‘QAnon Shaman’ Jacob Chansley was part of the mob that barged into Congress in Washington to demand that the US election result be quashed on January 6 last year)

“Few people have vilified more people over the years than the Murdochs through their media organization. They always bleat about free speech and that the defamation laws are too strict,” he said.

The so-called Big Lie that Trump won the 2020 election and that current US President Joe Biden stole was propagated, amplified and promoted by Fox News, Mr Turnbull added.

“January 6 could not have happened without the toxic influence of Fox News,” he told ABC.

Part of a letter from a lawyer representing Lachlan Murdoch to the independent news site Crikey