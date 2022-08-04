Cricket’s bid to be included in the 2028 Olympics receives a boost

Cricket’s bid to be included in the Olympics has been given a boost after Los Angeles 2028 organizers sent a delegation to inspect the T20 competition at the Commonwealth Games.

Sports post understands that four members of the LA 2028 team are in Birmingham to watch the women’s tournament as they consider what sports to add to their schedule.

The LA Olympics already have 28 confirmed sports on the schedule, but the host city can submit new proposals to the International Olympic Committee, which are likely to accept all suggestions.

Cricket is one of nine sports vying for a seat and it’s clear that the International Cricket Council will explain their advocacy for LA 2028 at a meeting later this month.

The governing bodies of breakdancing, baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse, karate, kickboxing, squash and motorsport have also been invited to give presentations and a decision will be made next year.

Cricket has only competed in the Olympics once before – a one-off match between Great Britain and France in 1900 – but his participation in the Commonwealth Games has opened the door for his return.

“We have expressed our ambition to be involved in the Olympics,” ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said at the AGM in Birmingham last week.

“We are assisting the organizers of LA 2028 and providing any information that can assist them in assessing various sports regarding inclusion in the Olympic program.”

A new T20 cricket tournament – Major League Cricket – is set to kick off in the US next year, and there are plans to build a 10,000-seat stadium in the California city of Irvine, close to LA, which could become an Olympic venue. .