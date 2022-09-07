Cricketing wonderkid, aged THREE, started batting before he could walk and plays against under 11s

One of the youngest cricketers in the world, just three years old, threw players out in a match against players more than three times his age.

Korey Adams, who is barely bigger than a cricket stump, has been playing the game since he was 12 months old.

The young all-rounder, who is not even old enough to go to nursery, has already competed for an under 11 year-old competition.

In that clash, he took two wickets for just three runs – and was 12 not out.

The little cricketer bowled and punched before he could walk and regularly wakes his parents at 5:30am to practice early in the morning.

He does not play in a regular team yet because he is too young, but participates in practice matches at his father’s club St Briavels.

Korey has played one game for St Briavels under 11s v Lydney cc under 11 and performed extremely well in both batting and bowling.

His father, Tom Adams, 33, from Lydney, Gloucestershire, said: ‘Korey has been playing since I can remember – he absolutely loves it.

“I’d honestly say he’s probably better than me.

‘He took two wickets in three balls in an under-11 interclub match and wasn’t out 12 and he hasn’t even turned four!

That was his highest score to date. He’s more of a batter, but also a very good bowler.’

Korey’s cricket career started in 2018 Tom decided to start a local cricket club in their hometown called St Briavels.

When Korey was born in November of that year, Tom was eager to take his son to all the games to test his interest – which quickly became the little boy’s favorite pastime.

Korey often practices in the nets with his father, but also got a small bowling machine for Christmas

The father of two said: “Korey came to every game in 2019, and just after that he started picking up a bat and a ball and started trying.

“Just four months after he turned one, he was able to get things right and then we got him all the gear.

‘We were able to find a few tiny sanitary towels and gloves in a size small online.’

Much to his parents’ surprise, Korey wakes the household up at 5:30 am most mornings, desperate for his father to help him put on his gear so he can practice.

Tom, who currently works as a builder and has been in the sport since his school days, said: ‘If given the chance, most days he will have a bowl and swing a club.

“I often take him to practice in the nets we have nearby, but we got a small bowling machine in the hallway for Christmas.

“Since Korey gets up in the morning, comes into our room and says, ‘Daddy, I want to go downstairs and get made up so I can play.’

‘Someone has to get up with him – usually it’s me!’.

Korey’s impressive skills on the pitch draw everyone’s eyes and hearts when he plays in matches.

Tom explained: “Every game he goes to with me, everyone is commenting on what a future star he could be, especially when he’s completely stuffed up in his gear.

“They are all very amazed at his talent for such a young age.

“Even the opposition notices how good he is at batting and bowling.”

Korey even plays in his local cricket club’s end-of-season game with the juniors, all aged 15 to 18, but is not yet old enough to play for a team.

Tom said: ‘We have a youth section in our club that starts under 9 so he can’t join it yet.

“They are a bit too old for him now, but when he is stronger he can play in that age group without any problems.

“If we could find a team under 7 or 8 for him, he could certainly hold his own.

“It’s just awesome because kids his age don’t even know how to pick up a bat. If he played them, he’d shoot the ball way too hard for the toddlers!’

Korey dreams of traveling the world with the England cricket team when he grows up.

Tom added: “Hopefully he continues the game, because if he does, he has a bright future.”