Cricketer Peter Siddle and Influencer wife Anna Weatherlake ‘split after five years of marriage’

Cricket player Peter Siddle and his wife Anna Weatherlake have reportedly taken time for their wedding.

The athlete, 37, married influencer Anna in a Victorian home in 2017 after several years of dating.

According to The Daily TelegraphAnna has moved on with Victorian builder Nick McKimm after the couple split.

The publication claims that Anna and her new beau recently enjoyed a getaway to Greece.

They have reportedly posted several beloved photos from their travels around the Greek islands.

Many of the photos were ‘liked’ by WAGs, including Nadia Bartel and Candice Warner.

Both Anna and Tim have since set their profiles to private.

Peter has been open about his past struggles with alcohol and the toll it took on his marriage.

He bravely quit the booze, marking eight years of sobriety in 2020.

The sports star said that in his darkest days he would kick back between 25 and 30 drinks.

In an emotional interview on podcast Ordineroli Speaking in 2020, the fast bowler said of his past holiday season: “I was partying too hard and it got out of hand.

“All my relationships that were very close to me, I lied to them all in a way.”

Siddle called his actions “disgusting” when he recalled his marathon drinking sessions.

He went on to say that it was his relationship with his partner Anna that forced him to master his drinking problems before losing everything.

“I had put myself in some bad situations that could have cost myself a relationship with my current wife,” he said.

“She comes to my house with someone else in the room with me, I don’t remember much because I was in the state I was in pretty much every weekend.

“We had to talk and then I collapsed. Yes, I screwed up, but I knew I wanted her in my life.’

Siddle said he then made it his mission to keep her in his life by making some drastic changes to his drinking habits.

“I begged her to die, but I also knew that something had to change then.

Siddle said his struggle with alcohol started during his early days playing Test cricket for Australia, leading him to lead a ‘double life’.

“Young man, with good money, money I never thought I could make, and it just ran into a wall to some extent,” Siddle said earlier.

The cricketer said if he hadn’t made the decision to abstain from alcohol, he would have been ‘released from cricket before I turned 30’.