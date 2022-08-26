Cricketer Mitchell Johnson slams ABC after being FORCED to quit his job due to their ‘moral compass’

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Australian cricket legend Mitchell Johnson has criticized the ABC after he was forced to resign from his radio position when he was caught off guard by news that he had broken one of the national broadcaster’s strict rules.

The former fast bowler, 40, walked away when the ABC told him he couldn’t have current affairs with commercial gambling companies while he was on their books.

Johnson would give his insight on the airwaves for ‘Aunty’ when Australia takes on Zimbabwe in three one-day internationals, starting on Sunday in Townsville.

Johnson, who netted 313 test wickets in a brilliant career, is also employed by betting agency Bet Nation.

He believes he is on the wrong side of the ABC’s “moral compass.”

“I’ve enjoyed working with the team over the past few seasons and look forward to doing it again,” Johnson told ABC.

Australian cricket legend Mitchell Johnson (right) has criticized the ABC after he was forced out of his radio role with the national broadcaster due to his work elsewhere at Bet Nation

Johnson believes he is on the wrong side of the ABC’s ‘moral compass’ and considers jumping ship to rivals Triple M

“There seems to be a lot of hypocrisy associated with this rule. I don’t understand and you start to wonder what you can and can’t say when you call for them [the ABC].

“It kind of blew me away… do we need to make sure we align with the ABC’s moral compass? I can’t help it…that’s the rule and I don’t think I’m going to work with them.”

Gambling and leading Australian sports codes go hand in hand.

Cricket Australia has been working with Bet365 for a decade and has nearly 30 ‘approved gambling providers’.

The AFL is closely associated with Sportsbet, as are numerous NRL clubs.

Johnson told the Australian he thought it was odd that the Australian government, which finances the public broadcaster, gets a significant portion of its revenue from gambling taxes — yet he was banned from working for the ABC anyway because of his conflicting Bet Nation deal, which ended in November. expires.

He is now believed to be considering an offer to work with Triple M on his cricket coverage.

Johnson’s management confirmed they had received a call from the ABC and were told there was a “problem.”

“When we explained the policy, Mitch was very disappointed,” says his manager Tony Box.

“He thought there was a clear double standard in that individuals are punished, but it’s still okay that the sport itself and the ABC are funded through sponsorship or tax revenue from the same industry.

‘He loves making radio and enjoyed working with the team. He was clear in his instructions not to pursue more opportunities with the ABC with this policy.”