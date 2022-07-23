Cricketer Michael Clarke, 41, is ‘dating Jasmine Yarbrough’s younger sister Jade’

Australian cricketer Michael Clarke is said to be dating again after his breakup with Pip Edwards.

According to The Daily Telegraph on Saturday, the 41-year-old cricketing great is said to be dating Jasmine Yarbrough’s younger sister Jade Yarbrough, 30.

Jade and Michael are said to have met through Karl Stefanovic, Jade’s brother-in-law, while the single father of one is also close friends with Jade’s business partner’s husband.

Jade is an interior designer and stylist who has her own business, Merci Maison.

The publication reports that Michael has become ‘very mad’ with Jade in recent weeks and that he is heading to Europe for a holiday, where Jade is also on holiday with friends.

On Friday, Michael posted a cryptic Instagram story and shared an airplane emoji with the caption “later” to his followers.

Earlier this week, he shared a photo of himself resting in the sun on an ornate outdoor lounge and tagged Merci Maison in the post.

“And chill… #Sunday,” Michael wrote.

“Bowling Clarkey,” Karl commented below.

In June, he stepped out with Jasmine Yarbrough and Today show star Karl Stefanovic at a charity event to raise money for hospital equipment, sharing a photo of the trio together.

Michael was previously in a high-profile relationship with PE Nation co-founder Pip Edwards, but broke up in December

Michael had a high-profile relationship with PE Nation co-founder Pip Edwards, which first ended in February last year after several months of dating.

Pip and Michael’s relationship began in June 2020 following his divorce from wife Kyly Clarke, which they announced four months earlier.

After parting ways with Pip in February, the couple rekindled their romance in October, but broke up again in December.

Jade, meanwhile, was in a long-term relationship with Andrew Leece, but she last posted about him online in January.

Daily Mail Australia has reached out to both Michael and Jade for comment regarding this story.