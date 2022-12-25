Cricket West Indies announces the Headley-Weekes series, a domestic red-ball competition

West Indies Cricket has announced a new domestic red-ball tri-series, the Headley-Weekes series, to be played at the conclusion of the West Indies Championship, the regional four-day tournament.

The series features three four-day matches and will be played from April 18 to May 6 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. Team Headley and Team Weekes (named in honor of George Headley and Everton Weekes) will be selected from the best players in the 2023 West Indies Championship and players outside the starting West Indies Test XI. The new West Indies Academy will provide the third team.

The 2023 edition of the West Indies Championship, which begins on February 1, will be played in five rounds of four-day matches with six regional franchise teams.

Johnny Grave, CWI’s CEO, said: “We are delighted to unveil the Headley-Weekes series, a new idea that extends the four-day season, creates more opportunities for our players to showcase their skills and provides a huge incentive for them to aim for selection into our ‘A’ team, and ultimately our Test team. It will also bring strong competitive red-ball cricket to our new West Indies Academy players as we continue to try to ensure that the next generation of players are being prepared for international cricket.

“While the West Indies Championship is once again played on a one-round, five-game basis, with the plans we have for our ‘A’ team and Academy to go on overseas tours after the Headley-Weekes series, we expect that our best players in the region will play at least ten more four-day matches in the first half of next year.”