Cricket WAG Erin Holland shows off her insanely organized kitchen cabinet

Cricketer WAG Erin Holland proudly shared her ‘pantry porn’.

The 33-year-old model showed off her incredibly organized pantry stocked with spices, snacks and Smeg appliances on Monday.

“Turns out, you guys love pantry porn just like me,” she joked on Instagram as she shared before and after shots of the storage area.

Cricketer WAG Erin Holland, 33, (right) likes to organize. (Pictured with cricketer husband Ben Cutting, 35, left, and their Husky)

She continued: ‘Can’t wait for the right one [Elise Scott Studios] photos, but for the meantime…’ hints at soon-to-be-revealed professional photos of her kitchen.

In the cupboard are jars of nuts, coffee, cornflakes and spices, all neatly labeled.

She also has a very enviable snack compartment with bliss balls, protein bars and Carman’s granola bars.

It comes after the sports host revealed how her IVF journey has made her struggle with mood swings and breakouts.

In a recent Instagram post, Erin shared a photo of her makeup-free face and wrote a heartfelt caption explaining her situation.

‘HORMONES SUCK. Especially this IVF induced,” the 33-year-old told her fans.

“Between the twice-daily injections, the fertility supplements, DHEA (who knew women needed a little testosterone and I barely have any?!) and going on and off the pill to create a cycle with my PCO, I feel I feel like a mess.

“The mood swings, the breakouts, the forgetful brain, the joys.”

She concluded, “As I enter a third round of egg collecting in the coming days, I just wanted to give a shout out to the underground army going through the same thing. Be kind to yourself.’

Erin recently revealed that she is heartbroken for her husband, cricketer Ben Cutting, who longs to become a father.

“If it was something I didn’t want, I wouldn’t be so mad. And when I look at Ben, he’s so ready and so desperate to be a father, so I feel a real sense of inadequacy,” she said. Stellar Magazine.

The TV host went on to reveal that she has mourned her failed attempts to conceive so far.

The couple married in Byron Bay on February 13, after the wedding was rescheduled twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They went on a belated honeymoon in June, more than a year after their wedding, enjoying a trip to the Maldives.