Cricket WAG Emma Lyon is the epitome of chic in a pink co-ord in Sydney

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Her relationship with cricketer Nathan Lyon divided the WAG community in 2017.

But on Wednesday, Emma Lyon caught the eye for a different reason.

The blonde beauty was the definition of chic as she posed for a series of photos while dining at the Crown Towers in Sydney.

Cricket WAG Emma Lyon was the definition of chic as she posed for a series of photos on Wednesday at a dinner at Sydney’s Crown Towers

Emma radiated confidence in a coordinated pink ensemble that she paired with matching strappy heels.

The blonde beauty wore her locks half up, half down for the occasion as she posed with a metal bag.

Emma wrote to the photo gallery shared on Instagram: ‘Having a pink moment’.

Her post was soon inundated with comments from her followers praising her choice of outfit.

Emma radiated confidence in a coordinated pink ensemble that she paired with matching strappy heels

Emma and Nathan exchanged vows in July, surrounded by family and friends.

In a photo shared on Instagram, Emma looked glamorous in a beaded wedding dress with a plunging neckline and belt.

Meanwhile, Nathan looked neat in a black tuxedo, a white button-up shirt and a black bow tie.

The couple exchanged vows in July surrounded by family and friends

Rumor has it that Nathan and Emma got engaged in early 2021 after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger

The couple is rumored to have gotten engaged in early 2021 after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger.

The sports star debuted his relationship with the gorgeous blonde in 2017, shortly after his messy split with ex-wife Mel Waring rocked the cricket community.

Emma and her batsman beau’s relationship started in scandalous circumstances when they were caught kissing in Perth in late 2017 while Nathan was still with his ex, Mel.