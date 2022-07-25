Cricket Scotland’s governance and leadership practices are institutionally racist, reveals report

An explosive report on racism in Scottish cricket has revealed alarming details of institutional racism in the game.

PLAn4Sport’s review, published today, has found Cricket Scotland’s governance and leadership practices to be institutionally racist, with a dazzling 448 examples of racism on record.

On what could be seen as one of the darkest days for Scottish sport, it turned out that there was close to 1000 direct involvement in the review from all levels of Scottish cricket.

Sports post understands that one referral has already been made to Police Scotland and more are on the way.

The governing body will now be placed on ‘special measures’ until at least October 2023, by which time it is expected to develop an action plan and address immediate concerns.

If they fail to do so, Sportscotland’s funding may be withdrawn. Over the past year, Cricket Scotland has received approximately £460,000 from the government agency.

Within the report, recurring themes were mapped against 31 indicators of institutional racism, of which as many as 29 fell short of the required standard and only two partially met the standard. 68 individual problems were referred for further investigation.

These cover 31 accusations of racism against 15 different people, two clubs and one regional association. In some cases, multiple concerns have been raised against individuals. Some of these alleged incidents are recent, others are not. These investigations are expected to be completed in due course.

Sports post understands that an independent process will be set up from Remote Cricket Scotland to investigate the referrals.

Those involved in this process include lawyers and people from equality and inclusion backgrounds. Should anyone wish to come forward and report their concerns to Police Scotland, they will continue to be encouraged to do so.

Other key findings in the report include shortcomings in Cricket Scotland’s governance: a lack of EDI or anti-racist training for board, staff, volunteers, players, coaches or umpires.

No consistent mechanism to deal with racist incidents and people raising issues were sidelined or ignored. A lack of diversity at board level and Hall of Fame up to and including coaching staff within the talent journey has also been highlighted, as well as a lack of transparency in the selection process in the talent journey and the lack of one unified approach to selection.

In addition, 62 percent of all survey respondents had experienced, seen or reported incidents of racism, inequality or discrimination.

Three immediate high-level recommendations were made in the Changing The Boundaries report, including;

• Cricket Scotland will be placed in special measures by sportscotland until at least October 2023.

• Cricket Scotland is starting an immediate recruitment process for new independent board members, with appointments made by 30 September 2022.

• The diversity of board members must be a minimum of 40% male and 40% female, ensuring that a minimum of 25% of the total composition of the board is from black, Southeast Asian or other mixed or multiple ethnic groups.

• Action plan to be developed by Cricket Scotland addressing immediate actions and short term KPIs. The action plan must be approved by sportscotland by September 30, 2022.

• Western District Cricket Union (WDCU) is placed under special measures by Cricket Scotland effective immediately.

• Temporary and immediate suspension of WDCU’s role in managing all disciplinary matters related to its leagues and clubs. These must be handed over to an alternative organization to manage.

• An urgent independent review of the overall effectiveness of the WDCU governance, and its culture of inclusion, as a regional association of cricket Scotland, should be completed by the end of September. This does not include the Western District Junior Cricket Union.

• Cricket Scotland resolves the backlog of referrals resulting from the review.

• All investigations arising from referrals are expedited by a third party with the appropriate expertise.

Plan4Sport Managing Director Louise Tideswell said: ‘We have been working on the assessment since January this year and our view is clear: Cricket Scotland’s governance and leadership practices have been institutionally racist.

“During the review period, we saw the courage of so many people who came forward to share their stories that clearly had an impact on their lives.

“People who loved cricket and kept trying to make progress despite many setbacks, umpires who spent so many hours while promotion never came, and players who saw or heard of racism and hostility but kept coming back to play.

“The reality is that the organization’s leadership failed to see the issues and, by failing to do so, created a culture of racially aggravated micro-aggression. It failed to address the lack of diversity at board and staff levels and missed the need to develop transparent reporting, investigation and case management processes to address incidents of racism and discrimination.

“But I would also like to add that while the organisation’s governance and leadership practices are institutionally racist, the same is not true of cricket in Scotland. There are many excellent clubs and individuals that offer local programs that really engage with diverse communities.

Plan4Sport General Manager, Louise Tideswell, praised the courage of those who came forward

“We heard from grassroots players, volunteers and umpires who were passionate about making sure cricket was open and welcoming for all.

‘Plan4Sport sees this as a real opportunity to invest in and build on the good world that is already taking place through development programs and club opportunities to really create a game for everyone.’

Sportscotland Chief Executive Stewart Harris said: ‘We would like to thank everyone who contributed to the assessment, especially those who came forward to share their experiences.

“This will have been a very difficult and in some cases traumatic experience, and we hope this report gives the victims some assurance that their voices have been heard and action will be taken.

“We would also like to thank Louise Tideswell and Plan4Sport’s team of experts who have worked tirelessly over the past seven months. They showed an incredible level of professionalism, compassion and empathy as they spoke to the hundreds of people who contributed to the Changing The Boundaries report.

Majid Haq was banned from the Cricket World Cup in 2015 after a race-related tweet

“The findings in this report are very worrying and in some cases shocking. Sports should be a welcoming place for everyone and it is unacceptable for anyone to have been the victim of racial abuse and discrimination while playing the game they love.

“As the National Agency for Sport, we will work with and support Cricket Scotland to help change the culture of Scottish cricket and that should be the focus now. Some progress has been made in recent months, but we need to see more steps being taken to address the issues raised and, most importantly, the references.

“We will keep all options on the table as we hold Cricket Scotland to account for all the recommendations in this report.

Today should also be a wake-up call for all of Scottish sport. Racism is a social problem and it is no longer good enough to just be non-racist, Scottish sport must now be actively anti-racist.’

Qasim Sheikh is among those accusing the governing body of institutional racism

The publication of Changing The Boundaries follows an in-depth consultation involving hundreds of people from all levels of Scottish cricket, including grassroots players, staff, national team players, board members, coaches, regional association board members and match officials and club members.

The assessment, launched by Sportscotland in December 2021, was set up in response to concerns raised to the Scottish national sports agency in November last year.

Former Scottish cricketers Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh had also spoken out publicly about their experiences of racism in sport, calling Cricket Scotland “institutionalized racist”. Sports post has been following their story since December last year.