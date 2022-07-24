Cricket Scotland could be STRIPPED of its public funding due to findings of ‘institutional racism’

Cricket Scotland could be stripped of its public funding if it fails to meet the recommendations set out in a scathing review on racism in sport.

Sportsmail understands that the report, to be published Monday, will confirm the findings of ‘institutional racism’ in Scottish cricket and make a number of recommendations for the sport’s governing body to complete within a specific time frame.

If it fails to meet its obligations, the Scottish National Sports Agency’s annual funding could be withdrawn.

Last year Cricket Scotland received around £460,000 from Sportscotland. However, it is clear that the government agency is very concerned about the findings of the review and all options will now be on the table. If Cricket Scotland were to withdraw this funding, it would have a significant impact on the future of the sport.

Scottish cricketers Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh accused the governing body of institutional racism.

Sportscotland commissioned the independent review, led by Plan4Sport, in December 2021 after being warned of concerns from across Scottish cricket. Among the charges, former Scottish cricketers Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh accused the governing body of institutional racism.

Speaking to Sportsmail earlier this year, Haq — Scotland’s greatest wicket taker of all time — described the difficulties he faced after leaving Cricket Scotland.

He admitted he has struggled with depression, loneliness and binge eating since being banned from the World Cup in 2015 after sending a race-related Tweet during the event.

Haq’s Tweet stated ‘always harder when you’re outnumbered! #color #race’ in reference to the lack of a game against Sri Lanka. The player was then put on a plane home never to play cricket for his country again.

Haq spoke out about his treatment after former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq told MPs that English cricket was institutionally racist.

His story is now one of many told to Plan4Sport’s assessment team, experts in diversity, equality and inclusion. Over several months, they gathered information and held meetings with hundreds of people who came forward to tell their stories.

That includes former and current players, administrators, umpires, staff, volunteers and anyone who has had to deal with racism within cricket in Scotland.

In April, an interim report from those leading the investigation revealed that more than 200 people had already testified. The final number is expected to be significantly higher.

The findings of the review are expected to reveal a wide range of issues, with Cricket Scotland making numerous recommendations. References have also been made to Police Scotland.

Cricket Scotland declined to comment on the pending review, but said in a statement it was “truly sorry” to anyone who was racially abused while playing the sport.

A spokesperson told Sportsmail: “Cricket should be a welcoming place for everyone and not a place where racism or discrimination of any kind takes place. The Cricket Scotland Board sincerely feels sorry for anyone who has experienced racism at cricket in Scotland.

‘We would like to thank everyone who contributed to the review. We are not in a position to comment on the independent review report as we won’t see it until Monday.”