Cricket Scotland allegations including racial abuse have been shared with the police 

Accusations of racism stemming from the damning investigation into Cricket Scotland have been shared with police, Sports post can reveal.

The first survey, launched when former cricketers Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh opened up about their experiences, found 448 indicators of institutional racism.

The allegations against 15 individuals, two clubs and one regional association include racial abuse, the use of inappropriate language and the lack of a transparent selection process for non-white players.

Majid Haq (left) and Qasim Sheikh (right) have alleged racism against Cricket Scotland

Of the 31 tests that Plan4Sport used in their assessment commissioned by the national sports agency Sportscotland to measure the extent of the problem, Cricket Scotland failed on 29.

All six board members resigned on Sunday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: ‘Officers have been in contact with the investigation team and will continue where necessary.’