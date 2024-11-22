Cricket legend Ravi Shastri’s incredible moment on live TV sends fans wild before the India vs Australia Test had even started

The much-awaited Test series between India and Australia got off to an incredible start even before a ball was bowled on Friday, courtesy of an eye-catching performance from the legendary Ravi Shastri.

Australian captain Pat Cummins, his counterpart Jasprit Bumrah and icons of the game Allan Border and Sunil Gavaskar met the match referee in the middle for the coin toss, with cricket’s tragics waiting with bated breath to see which side I would bat first.

But Shastri, who commentates for Fox Sports, completely stole the show with a highly energetic performance, introducing the lead players with a theatrical flourish that had commentators singing their praises online.

The 62-year-old former Indian captain turned up the volume so much that he barely needed a microphone as he launched into his speech in front of what appeared to be a very disappointing crowd at the Optus Stadium.

“We are in Western Australia, it is the magnificent stadium in Perth and the venue of the first Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy,” he began.

“Talking about Border, Gavaskar – two champions at the centre, Allan Border, Sunny Gavaskar himself – is appropriate,” he thundered while pointing to the men after whom the series is named.

Pictured left to right: Sunil Gavaskar, Allan Border, Ravi Shastri, Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah and Ranjan Madugalle gather for the toss at the Optus Stadium on Friday.

Indian legend Shastri (pictured center with fellow commentators Brett Lee, left, and David Warner) put in an over-the-top performance at the toss that left cricket fans excited.

“We are ready for the moment of launch: Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah, Ranjan Madugalle, the match referee, tried and tested!” He continued, reserving his best effort for the least known of those gathered at the wicket.

Shastri then took it down a notch while interviewing the captains after India won the toss and decided to bat.

The electric opening to the summer of cricket was a delight for spectators.

“I want Ravi Shastri to announce all the most important events of my life,” wrote one on X.

“Someone extracts the energy from Ravi Shastri’s coin toss and injects it into my veins,” another added.

“I think it’s not just the broadcasters, but also anyone who watched the show who would have been divided.” Typical Ravi Shastri fun,” another chimed in.

Others took notice of his over-the-top energy and wrote, “Ravi Shastri is MCing like he’s had 6 coffees and 4 Red Bulls,” “Ravi Shastri is crazy,” and “India must be here because Ravi Shastri is yelling at me.” again’.

A renewed India is unleashing two debutants, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and quick Harshit Rana, for the match in Perth.

Viewers who watched Shastri’s theatrical flourish on Fox Sports were left in awe.

The former Indian captain hardly needed a microphone when he introduced the legends and captains on Friday, but he saved the best for the match referee.

“We are confident in the preparation we have had, so we are going to bat,” Bumrah said.

“Normally you don’t have time to prepare, and the WACA (Earth) is pretty similar, the bounce is there.”

But the tourists confirmed the shocking selection decisions by dropping star all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin.

Jadeja is coming off a 10-wicket haul in India’s last Test and has tormented Australia in the past.

In the last battle for the Border-Gavaskar trophy in India last year, Jadeja and Ashwin were crowned joint players of the series when they led their team to victory in the first two Tests to claim a 2-1 victory.

Rohit Sharma will miss the first Test after remaining in India for the birth of his second child, replaced as captain by Bumrah.

The veteran opener is expected to arrive in Australia soon and be available for the second Test in Adelaide.

Young star Shubman Gill will also be absent after injuring his thumb during training.

Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami is still improving his fitness in India following a serious ankle injury but could be called up later in the series.

While there are many changes with India, debutant Nathan McSweeney is Australia’s only change from their previous Test in March.

Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann presented McSweeney, who replaces injured all-rounder Cameron Green, with his first Test cap.

McSweeney becomes Australia’s 467th cricketer and the first since Matt Kuhnemann debuted for India in February 2023.

The 25-year-old Queenslander, who currently captains South Australia, will open the batting with Usman Khawaja despite never doing so at Sheffield Shield level.

AUSTRALIA: Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

INDIA: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah (captain), Mohammed Siraj.