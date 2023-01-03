Cricket lawmakers say Melbourne Stars captain Adam Zampa’s attempted BBL Mankad decision was correct

The fiery Mankad debate was reignited thanks to BBL star Adam Zampa’s failed attempt at the controversial dismissal – and now cricket’s leading legislators have confirmed the right decision was made when it was disallowed.

The storm of controversy began when Melbourne Stars skipper Zampa attempted to remove the bail at the non-striker’s end before bowling in an attempt to take the wicket from Renegades batsman Tom Rogers during a spirited Melbourne derby in the MCG on Tuesday night.

Zampa completed his play without letting go of the ball, then took the bail with Rogers out of his crease and celebrated defiantly by raising his finger and stomping straight back to his target.

Star skipper Adam Zampa (left) and Renegades bowler Tom Rogers were embroiled in Mankad drama during the BBL’s Melbourne derby at the MCG on Tuesday night

However, the umpires had other plans.

The on-field umpires referred the matter to the top, with TV referee Shawn Craig confirming that Rogers was not out as Zampa had taken his action and reached his ‘highest point of release’ before taking bail off.

The healthy crowd of 38,000 was quick to boo Zampa as they waited for the decision.

Law enforcement officials Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), based at London’s iconic Lord’s Ground, confirmed it was the right decision not to let Rogers out.

“The non-striker cannot be driven out in this manner after the bowler has reached the highest point of his/her action,” the MCC said in a statement.

‘This is so that the bowler cannot pretend to bowl the ball to lure the non-striker out of his/her ground, make his/her action and then come all the way around and attempt a run-out.

“The umpires rightly did not issue the non-striker (Rogers) as the bowler (Zampa) had not attempted a run-out until he had gone past the point at which he is normally expected to release the ball.”

Adam Zampa (right) warns Tom Rogers (red shirt) to stay in his crease until the ball is bowled

The MCC also gave some sage advice on how to avoid the drama altogether.

“As with all non-striker running out incidents, the MCC would like to reiterate that the best way for non-strikers to avoid running out is to stay in their ground until they see the ball released by the bowler. the statement said.

After the match, Zampa continued to insist that he was right and could commit the controversial act again if necessary – despite his own coach slamming the Mankad.

Many have suggested that the fiery character was simply upset, as Rogers’ fast running had enabled his partner Mackenzie Harvey – the more experienced batsman of the two – to hit the ball again for the Mankad try.

Adam Zampa bowls the ball, while Tom Rogers prepares to take off from the non-forward’s end

Zampa seemed to confirm that was the case after the game, even getting a bit of sensationalist exaggeration by suggesting that Rogers was “halfway down the field.”

“Tom Rogers had thrown the ball out of the crease before I bowled it in his favor,” he said.

“I bowled a good ball to Mackenzie Harvey, who should have had one (run instead of two) if he (Rogers) hadn’t.

‘So I thought that ball if he doesn’t want to strike, I’ll make it a bit easier for him.

“I think I was well within my right to do it, it’s in the rulebook, it’s well within the rules. I just got my technique wrong, he was almost half way down the wicket.’

That was in direct contradiction to the thoughts of his coach, David Hussey, current and former cricketers and fans across the country.

Melbourne Stars coach David Hussey said Mankadding was ‘not the right way to play cricket’

“If it had been issued, we would have withdrawn our appeal anyway,” Hussey said on the Fox Cricket broadcast of the match, although Zampa did not appear to indicate that he would have actually withdrawn the appeal.

“It’s not the right way to play cricket.”

“For a crowd of 38,000 people – many of them children on their school holidays – this was terrible of a ‘captain’. Pointless, irrelevant wicket to try in the first place. He is somewhat saved by the decision being reversed. He deserves the bad press he’s going to get,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Even controversial and outspoken politician Mark Latham, who was quite an opener at cricket level, had his say.

Adam Zampa: Saving the World from Climate Change, One Mankad at a Time. What a dog,” he wrote on Twitter.

That said, there’s now an emerging roster of Aussie fans and former greats who believe bowlers are entirely within their rights – though Zampa’s example isn’t exactly the best description of the contentious debate, it must be said.

Fellow leggie Brad Hogg said he thought Rogers was clearly taking an advantage.

“How can you say Rogers isn’t abusive? He has left the crease before the bowler has reached his normal point of release. Completed bowling action or not, it’s over. Zampa well within his rights,” said the Aussie limited-overs legend.

Whatever the MCC rules say, it seems no one will ever agree on Mankadding, although Australians in particular remain strong that it is a ‘weak’ way to get someone out, as Shane Watson told Daily Mail Australia earlier this year told.

At the end of the day, Rogers got the last laugh, with his right arm outswingers taking an incredible 5/16, taking the hapless Stars to another loss, this time by 33 runs.

The incident comes just days after Aussie superstar Mitchell Starc again twice refused to go to Mankad, despite also being well within his rights with South African batsman Theunis de Bruyn standing a yard off his crease.

Before Starc could make his delivery move during an over at the MCG for Australia’s dominant win, he pulled away with De Bruyn a few yards outside his crease.

It drew a scathing look from Starc, who quickly warned the batter of his obligations.

“Just stay in your fold, it’s not that hard,” Starc could be heard barking on the broadcast.

“The line is there for a reason.”

Starc has been very vocal in the past about insisting he never do Mankad as, like most Australians, he sees the controversial act as against the spirit of the game.

A shot from the stump camera showed how far Theunis de Bruyn was from his crease as Mitchell Starc pulled out of his bowling action

He confirmed on Fox Cricket’s broadcast during a break in the game that he wouldn’t have done it, but penalized De Bruyn for straying so far downfield when he conceded a run and an extra ball as his foot, as a bowler , wasn’t good. t behind the line.

“He’s halfway to Punt Road, isn’t he,” he laughed during the broadcast, pointing to an iconic street near the MCG.

‘It’s bad enough in white ball cricket, I don’t know what the necessity is in red ball cricket.

“I just let him know that if I have to keep my foot behind the line, at least he can keep the bat behind the line,” Starc said.