Cricket is being swamped by the IPL and its offspring

From Scarborough to Hove, the sun shone on county cricket on Sunday. But storm clouds are gathering here and elsewhere. The sport is facing turmoil — oblivion, some say — and there’s little anyone can do about it.

For the thousands who showed up to cheer on their team at eight games of the Royal London Cup 50-over, an existential crisis may have been far from their minds. There were friends to catch up, ice cream to queue for, beer to drink. Maybe their chosen county will even win.

Still, it seems every week is putting a new spin on a story that has taken shape since Brendon McCullum – now England’s pioneering test coach – crushed an unbeaten 158 for Kolkata Knight Riders on opening night of the Indian Premier League in Bangalore in 2008. .

And the headline is this: The one-day game is dying out, and large parts of international cricket may not be far behind.

If that sounds alarming, consider only the most recent evidence. Last month, South Africa happily handed a 3-0 ODI walkover to Australia as the proposed series clashed with the South Africans’ shiny new T20 competition, which they hope will lift their game out of poverty.

A week later, Ben Stokes retired from ODIs after concluding that he would play Test cricket for glory and T20 for money. The over-50s, he estimated, offered neither.

Then, a few days ago, Moeen Ali – another England captain – added his voice to the chorus of those who believe the one-day format is heading the way to round-arm bowling and uncovered wickets. Two years, he gave it.

That could be too catastrophic an assessment. After all, there are 50-over World Cups on the agenda for 2023, 2027 and 2031. But Moeen knows which way the wind is blowing.

And it blows with more force than cricket, traditionally a game of soft zephyrs, can contain. And at the heart of it all is the influx of private money. The sport is overrun, one franchise tournament at a time. Soon cricket as we once knew it will be completely destroyed.

In an interview last week, Geoff Allardice, chief executive at the International Cricket Council, told ESPNcricinfo that only “one or two” new T20 tournaments had been added to the schedule since the last cycle of pre-arranged international matches ended in 2018.

It was a generous review. For starters, the almighty Indian Premier League is expanding exponentially: two new teams in this year’s event added 14 games and 14 days to a nine-week competition. Starting next year, two and a half months have been set aside for the world’s richest franchise tournament, which recently brought in over £5bn in broadcast revenue for 2023-27 – twice its previous value. Only the American NFL is now bringing in more per game.

But the private marketers and tycoons who own the IPL franchises are not satisfied with simply expanding on their own turf. They buy up stakes in overseas leagues, from the Caribbean to South Africa to the United Arab Emirates – all are happy to receive Indian shares, either to balance their own ledgers or, in the case of the UAE, to exploit the ultimate goal of the franchisees.

That goal is simple: employ cricketers year-round, send them from one of their proxy IPL leagues to another, and provide wealth beyond most national boards. Simply put, the IPL wants to become to cricket what the Premier League is to global football: a melting pot of the world’s best talent, well paid to stay in our consciousness for 10 months a year. Club will trump the country.

For cricket aged 50 and over, the less sexy, less lucrative older cousin of the T20, the writing has long been on the wall. But what about test matches?

For years, administrators have insisted that test cricket should be sacred and unquestionably blue in a sport full of contenders and scammers. Now the mask has fallen off.

When former India coach Ravi Shastri recently said it should be limited to six teams – currently there are 12 – he was criticized on social media. But Shastri reflected the reality: ICC chairman Geoff Barclay had already stated that test teams, with the exception of India, England and Australia, would only play a handful of games a year in the future.

It’s not that the ICC is letting this happen: it’s that they don’t have the power to stop it. Outside the World Cups, national boards arrange bilateral series among themselves. And since most have long since given up on making Test cricket work as a business model, they drank the T20 Kool-Aid instead.

The Ashes can remain unaffected; India will compete against both England and Australia. But if most Test cricket is played by only three teams, even the strongest proponents of the format will quickly lose interest.

However, let’s not blame T20 or administrative slowness solely for the demise of the international game. Because when Allardice talked about ‘just one or two’ new T20 tournaments, he probably wasn’t counting on the Hundred, who parked his tanks on the English lawn in August, or the 6ixty, a Caribbean wheeze, or Abu Dhabi’s persistent T10.

Governments everywhere are insuring against the loss of international cricket broadcasting rights – and hastening that ruin in the process.

Venky Mysore, chief executive of Kolkata Knight Riders, believed earlier this year that the IPL had ‘revived the fortunes of cricket in general’. He would have been closer to the truth if he had talked about the fate of cricketers – the best of whom can live lavishly in the years to come.

Pointing this out puts you at risk of being called a dinosaur. Tell that to the cricket fans who came to watch the Royal London Cup – despite the ECB slashing competition last year by keeping it next to the Hundred.

Cricket changes because the market has spoken and the market must be obeyed. It may be pointless to argue against it. Just don’t say you weren’t warned.