Cricket great Michael Slater hit with new assault charges

Australian cricket great Michael Slater has been hit by new charges of attack.

The former star allegedly attacked a man in Frenchs Forest on Sydney’s northern beaches on July 18.

He faces two new counts of habitual assault and one count of attempting to stalk or harass with intent to cause fear of physical or mental harm.

Michael Slater (pictured) has been smitten with new charges over a July incident in Frenchs Forest

Slater played 74 Tests and 42 one-day internationals for Australia between 1993 and 2001 before moving to television commentary.

He was removed from Channel 7’s cricket coverage last October after berating Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Twitter while in the Maldives when the Indian Premier League was suspended due to the pandemic.

