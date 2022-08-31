WhatsNew2Day
Cricket great Michael Slater hit with new assault charges

Australia
By Jacky

Cricket great Michael Slater faces more charges after allegedly assaulting and threatening a man

By Holly Hales for Nca Newswire

Published: 05:10, 31 August 2022 | Updated: 05:12, August 31, 2022

Australian cricket great Michael Slater has been hit by new charges of attack.

The former star allegedly attacked a man in Frenchs Forest on Sydney’s northern beaches on July 18.

He faces two new counts of habitual assault and one count of attempting to stalk or harass with intent to cause fear of physical or mental harm.

Slater played 74 Tests and 42 one-day internationals for Australia between 1993 and 2001 before moving to television commentary.

He was removed from Channel 7’s cricket coverage last October after berating Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Twitter while in the Maldives when the Indian Premier League was suspended due to the pandemic.

More to come

1 of 4,277

