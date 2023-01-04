Cricket Australia to review third umpire’s camera set-up

Cricket Australia will consider changing the way broadcast vision is delivered to third umpires following a contentious not-away decision on day one of the third Test against South Africa in Sydney.

Kettleborough mainly watched side-on replays of the catch, but a head-on angle from the Seven Network cast doubt on the third umpire’s ruling when it was posted on social media on Wednesday.

However, Kettleborough was unable to access the angle, as the third umpire is currently only provided with vision from the host broadcaster, Fox Sports.

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley defended the match officials’ ruling, but said CA was committed to carrying out an evaluation to determine whether the third umpire would get footage of both television rights holders.

“Cricket broadcasting is probably the most complicated of all major sports,” he said SEN. “We have a huge number of cameras. Yesterday were really nice margins. The referees and umpires of the match are doing their very best with the information they have at their disposal.

“It’s something we’ll think about and look at and review. We’ll look at it after the end of the test match.”

Low light and wet weather ruined the first day of testing, especially when play was shut down for two and a half hours in the afternoon.

“It was extremely frustrating, especially the combination of light and rain,” said Hockley.

But neither playing in low light nor switching to a pink ball is the answer, according to Hockley, who is awaiting upgrades to the SCG’s lights.

“The rules are clear [about low light] are there for safety,” he said. “I think changing the ball during the game is really problematic. I think that introduces a little too much variety to the game.