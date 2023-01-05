Cricket Australia looks making big change third umpire after Marnus Labuschagne controversial catch

<!–

Cricket Australia will consider changing the way broadcast vision is delivered to third umpires following a contentious not-away decision on day one of the third Test against South Africa in Sydney.

Simon Harmer appeared to have dismissed Marnus Labuschagne at 70 with a low catch in the slips. However, despite the umpire’s soft out signal, third umpire Richard Kettleborough ruled that the ball had bounced before it entered Harmer’s hands.

Kettleborough mainly watched side-on replays of the catch, but a head-on angle from the Seven Network cast doubt on the third umpire’s ruling when it was posted on social media on Wednesday.

However, Kettleborough was unable to access the angle, as the third umpire is currently only provided with vision from the host broadcaster, Fox Sports.

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley defended the match officials’ ruling, but said CA was committed to carrying out an evaluation to determine whether the third umpire would get footage of both television rights holders.

“Broadcasting cricket is probably the most complicated of all major sports,” he told SEN.

“We have a lot of cameras. Yesterday was really nice margins.

“The match referees and umpires are doing their best with the information they have at their disposal.

“It’s something we’ll think about and look at and review. We’ll look at it after the test match.’

Low light and wet weather ruined the first day of testing, especially when play was shut down for two and a half hours in the afternoon.

“It was extremely frustrating, especially the combination of light and rain,” Hockley said.

But neither playing in low light nor switching to a pink ball is the answer, according to Hockley, who is awaiting upgrades to the SCG’s lights.

“Obviously the rules (about low light) are there for safety,” he said.

Marco Jansen from South Africa (pictured) was furious about the decision

“I think changing the ball during play is really problematic. I think that introduces a little too much variety to the game.

“I’m hopeful that with lighting upgrades there’s a big shift to LEDs from traditional incandescent bulbs, that we’ll see fewer and fewer of these delays.”