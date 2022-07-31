Cricket: Aaron Finch and wife Amy sell five-bedroom Melbourne home for $4million

Australian commander Aaron Finch and his wife Amy have sold their spectacular home in northwestern Melbourne for just over $4 million.

The couple bought the five-bedroom, three-bathroom property in Aberfeldie for $1.7 million in 2013 and put it up for sale last month through McDonald Upton Essendon with a price guide of $3.6 million to $3.8 million.

Brunel Street home eventually found a buyer for $204,000 above asking price, reports realestate.com.au.

The couple spent three years renovating their two-story pad to create a luxurious space, led by architect Nick Lukas.

Located 9 km northwest of the CBD, the split-level house has an ultra-modern chic look and a spacious, open-plan design.

With a pool, sun deck, spa and home cinema, the beautiful property has a resort-style vibe.

Other highlights include a huge Miele kitchen with a 4.85 m long island bench and a butler’s pantry.

There is also an oversized living space downstairs with gas fireplace.

The master suite has a dressing room, a bathroom for couples and a lounge with fireplace and covered balcony.

The ground floor features an extensive wine cellar and bar.

Securing the home is an advanced security system, which includes an eight-unit mobile-operated CCTV and video intercom.

Aaron, 35, is a Twenty20 legend and holds the record for two of the highest individual scores in international competition.

Between 2018 and 2019, he also captained the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash.

He married Amy in 2018 and they welcomed daughter Esther in September 2021.