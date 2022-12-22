Crew evacuated as fire breaks out on Russia’s only aircraft carrier

<!–

A fire has broken out on Russia’s only aircraft carrier, forcing the entire crew to evacuate.

The ill-fated Admiral Kuznetsov was docked at the Zvyozdochka Shipyard in Murmansk for repairs when the fire started on the trouble-plagued ship.

The fire broke out in the port side cabins of the flagship of the Russian Navy, which also caught fire in 2019.

A source told the Russian news agency TASS: “There was a fire on board the Admiral Kuznetsov, which is in the dry dock of the Zvyozdochka shipyard.

“There were no casualties, 20 people were evacuated.”

The fire was extinguished by 11:30 a.m. after firefighters rushed to the shipyard and prevented major damage to the ship.

Alexei Rakhmanov, head of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) which oversees renovations, told RIA Novosti that the fire started during repair work.

He said: “There was a local fire, it was extinguished at 11:30 am by the staff and representatives of the fire department who are on the territory of the plant.

“The damage control system worked quickly, there was no damage.”

The Admiral Kuznetsov will be relaunched after a renovation in 2024 after major repairs.

Since its launch in 1985, the ship has been plagued by breakdowns and setbacks.

In December 2019, a fire broke out on board, injuring 11 people and severely damaging the ship.

The fire broke out during welding work and quickly spread through the carrier’s internal compartments.

That fire followed a 70-ton crane that crashed onto Admiral Kuznetsov’s deck in October 2018 when a giant floating dock holding the ship sank.

The crane left a 21-square-foot hole, and the loss of the dock significantly delayed repairs to the carrier, as the Navy lacked another of a similar size.

Today’s fire will further push back work to equip the ship with modern operating systems and new weapons.

The aircraft carrier had been under repair in Murmansk for more than five years.

Repairs were expected to be completed by the end of 2020 and the warship would rejoin the Navy in 2021.

With its turbines spewing black smoke, the Admiral Kuznetsov looks antiquated compared to the nuclear-powered aircraft carriers of the United States.

However, the Kremlin has used it to project military power far from Russia’s shores.

Five years ago, Admiral Kuznetsov deployed to the Eastern Mediterranean as part of the Russian campaign in Syria, launching the first strikes against an aircraft carrier in Russian naval history.

It lost two carrier-based fighters in incidents during the mission in Syria.