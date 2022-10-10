Cremations readied for Thai day care massacre victims

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) – Makeshift brick kilns were built on the grounds of Buddhist temples in a city in northeastern Thailand on Monday to cremate the bodies of the mostly young victims of last week’s massacre at a daycare center by a former police officer.

Last Thursday’s brutal gun and knife attack on the Young Children’s Development Center in Uthai Sawan killed 36 people, including 24 young children. It was the largest mass murder by a person in the country’s history.

Phra Kru Adisal Kijjanuwat, abbot of Rat Samakee Temple, about 3 kilometers (2 miles) from the site of the bloodshed, said 19 victims will be cremated in a group ceremony on Tuesday, ending a three-day mourning ceremony for the families .

He said the bodies would be simultaneously cremated on charcoal-fired pyres in the open to avoid the families having to wait long hours for successive ceremonies to be completed.

“We only have one kiln in the temple and we wouldn’t be able to cremate all the victims at once, and I don’t want a family to have to wait for a lengthy cremation process,” Adisal said.

“After seeing their grief, I thought it would be better if we could have the ceremony at the same time and that all the family members can go through this final phase of this painful event together,” he said.

The monk said temporary ovens were also installed in two other nearby temples responsible for the remaining victims. He said five families have chosen to organize their funeral services separately from the group services.

Police identified the perpetrator of the massacre as Panya Kamrap, 34, a police sergeant who was fired earlier this year after being charged with a drug offence.

A clear motive for the murders may never be established after Panya took his own life, but police say they consider his financial and marital problems, as well as his history of drug use, as factors.

Panya was cremated on Saturday in a neighboring province after temples in Uthai Sawan refused to host his funeral, Thai media reported.

____

Associated Press writer Kaweewit Kaewjinda in Bangkok contributed to this report.

PART: