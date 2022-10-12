Creepy! People reveal the outrageous things their roommates have done

<!–

Most people have lived with a difficult roommate, but these confessions are beyond your wildest dreams… or nightmares.

Outraged roommates have taken to US-based confession site Whisper to reveal how the people they live with have done horrible things.

One person admitted they were worried about what else their roommate was looking through when they caught them going through their pain medication.

Another said they were shocked to catch their roommate wearing their underwear, while one said they were surprised to see someone sniffing their dirty clothes.

Another saw their roommate take a pregnancy test even though he was a man.

Here, FEMAIL reveals the most shocking confessions from roommates around the world…

Outraged roommates have taken to US-based confession site Whisper to reveal how the people they live with have done creepy things (pictured, one person admitted they wanted to move out after they caught their roommate sniffing their dirty clothes)

One person was outraged that their roommate was wearing their underwear and encouraged them to buy their own

This person from the US was horrified when they found out their roommate was texting their mother

Another person from the US was surprised when they discovered their male roommate took a pregnancy test

This poor resident might want to reconsider who they live with if this is how their roommates treat them

Most people are feeling the pressure at the moment, but that’s no excuse for lying, especially to someone you live with

When you live with another person, it’s probably a good idea not to make out with your partner in your roommate’s bed

Sniffing someone else’s sweaty jock has to be up there with one of the weirdest things a person can do

Sometimes sharing doesn’t matter, especially when it comes to borrowing your friend’s sex toys for your own pleasure

Another person admitted they were worried about what else their roommate was going through when they caught them going through their pain medication