Creep arraigned after breaking into elementary school and sexually assaulting girl,10

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A convicted sex offender has appeared in court after being arrested when a schoolgirl was heard ‘screaming and crying’ in an elementary school bathroom.

Logan Allen Nighswonger, 32, is accused of climbing over a six-foot fence of McAuliffe Elementary School in Riverside, California, before entering the building on Aug. 19.

He was then seen emerging from the girl’s toilet, where his victim, a 10-year-old girl, was found in distress around 12:30 p.m.

A campus administrator saw him trying to escape the complex after leaving the bathroom and heard a child “screaming and crying.”

It is unclear if the girl suffered any physical injuries, and a witness saw the perpetrator jump over a fence to get off the school grounds.

Nighswonger has appeared in Riverside Superior Court before Jude Gale O’Rane after being charged with coerced lewd acts with a child.

Logan Allen Nighswonger, 32, is accused of climbing over a six-foot fence at McAuliffe Elementary School in Riverside, California, before assaulting a 10-year-old girl

A campus administrator saw him trying to escape the complex after leaving the bathroom and heard a child ‘screaming and crying’

Court records show Nighswonger has had two previous felony convictions for assaulting a minor

The convicted sex offender is accused of cornering and groping his victim for a time before fleeing, court documents show.

He has also been charged with unauthorized access to a K-12 campus and an aggravating charge of committing assault during a burglary.

Another witness made a note of a car Nighswonger had driven away from, before giving the license plate to police in a 911 call moments later.

Nighswonger was traced to Placentia, where he was detained without incident on Melrose Street less than four hours later.

Court records show that Nighswonger has had two previous felony convictions for assaulting a minor.

Harassing or harassing a child is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

He is currently being held in the Larry D. Smith Correctional without bail and appeared in the Riverside Hall of Justice on Thursday.

Harassing or harassing a child is a crime punishable by up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $5,000

He is currently being held in the Larry D. Smith Correctional without bail and appeared in the Riverside Hall of Justice on Thursday.

Alvord Unified School District Superintendent Allan Mucerino said, “Children should never experience a situation like this, and I am deeply saddened that this incident has happened.

“It gives us pause and reinforces our commitment to school safety in the knowledge that even as we follow safety best practices and do everything in our power to secure our campuses, there are still threats which we will tirelessly continue to reduce. ‘

Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez added: ‘The safety of our students and school staff will always remain one of our top priorities.

“If that safety is endangered, we will do everything within the law to quickly find and arrest the person responsible.”