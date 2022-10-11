‘Creed III’: Cast, Release Date, and Everything We Know So Far About Michael B. Jordan’s Directorial Debut

Revived in the long dormant rocky franchise in 2015 with the release of Beliefs. At the announcement, fans of the 1977 Best Picture winner and its many sequels were skeptical of Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) pass the torch to a newer, younger boxing champion. Those fears turned out to be unfounded, because Beliefs not only lived up to the franchise’s legacy, it surpasses it. Beliefs is an absolutely masterful reboot that further develops previous characters in a meaningful way, it also introduced a new iconic name to the franchise with Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan), the franchise’s new hero and the son of Rocky’s former rival and close friend, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers).

NECKLACE VIDEO OF THE DAY

In the first Beliefs movie, directed by Ryan Coogler (Black Panther), Adonis put aside a promising career to pursue his passion for professional boxing, but he wanted to do so without standing in his father’s shadow. He seeks out Rocky Balboa, who is training Adonis to become not only a formidable fighter, but also a better person. Creed IIdirected by Steven Caple Jr. (The country), proved the first film was no fluke, creating a compelling story of Adonis becoming husband and father, while also featuring Ivan Drago’s character (Dolf Lundgren) and his son Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu) as elaborate antagonists.

Of Sylvester Stallone officially quits the role of Rocky Balboait seemed that Creed II would have been the end of the rocky legend. Still, not long after Creed II‘s release, it was announced that a third film would be in development. This time around, not only will Michael B. Jordan return to play the title character and produce the film, but he will also be taking the director’s chair for the first time. With Ryan Coogler still involved as executive producer and Jordan ready to show the world how to direct a movie, Creed III (2023) will be a worthy conclusion to the trilogy. Before Creed III arrives next year, here’s everything we know so far about the next chapter in Adonis’s story.

Image Via Warner Bros.

Related: 10 intense workout montages from the movies ‘Rocky’ and ‘Creed’, ranked from worst to best





Is there a trailer for Creed III?

Image via Warner Bros.

Not yet, but the production of Creed III is well on its way. Set photos have already surfaced online, featuring Michael B. Jordan in the director’s chair and a first look at the franchise’s newest rival boxer, Damien Anderson, played by Lovecraft County (2020) and Loki (2021) star Jonathan Majors. Whether preparing a fight with Adonis Creed in the upcoming sequel or preparing a battle with the Avengers in the highly anticipated Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu jokingly said on Twitter that “the Avengers are straight forward” in response to Majors’ ripped workout transformation in the Creed III set photos.

We also got a first look at the poster for Creed III at this year’s Licensing Expo in Las Vegas. Don’t give away plot details as literally every poster shows Adonis posing for his next fight (along with an outdated November 2022 release date).

When and where will Creed III be released?

Creed III was originally slated for a November 2022 release, but it has since been announced that the next chapter in the Adonis Creed saga will actually be released on March 3, 2023. As with the last two films, Creed III is currently expected to premiere in theaters. As for a streaming release, given Prime Video’s recent multi-billion dollar purchase of rocky franchise owner MGM, that seems like the most likely candidate for Creed IIIit’s streaming home.

What is the plot of Creed III?

The plot details are pretty thin, and it’s hard to say exactly what’s in store for this next adventure, given that rocky and Beliefs movies all tell their own story in their own right and don’t explicitly tease a sequel. When we last saw Adonis, he had just won a battle with Viktor Drago, ending a long-standing rivalry since Viktor’s father, Ivan Drago, killed Adonis’s own father Apollo Creed in Rocky IV (1985). Essentially, each character gets a somewhat happy ending. Adonis makes peace with his family legacy, Rocky can reconnect with his estranged family, and even Ivan and Viktor decide to put this petty rivalry aside and focus on building a good father-son relationship.

The next film in the series will likely focus on Adonis growing even further and becoming a better father to his daughter, not following in the footsteps of other parent figures in this series who lost touch with their own children.

Related:Michael B. Jordan On ‘Without Regrets’, How Tom Cruise Motivated Him To Do His Own Stunts, And Those Superman Rumors

Who makes Creed III?

Image via Warner Bros.

Michael B. Jordan taking on directorial duties probably means this will be one of his most personal stories to date. The actor of such an iconic character rarely gets the chance to direct the story of the role in addition to playing it, and it feels appropriate considering Sylvester Stallone directed the first four. rocky movies and also Rocky Balboa (2006). Original Beliefs director and frequent collaborator of Michael B. Jordan Ryan Coogler will also executive produce Creed IIItogether with his partner Zinzi Coogler (Judas and the Black Messiah). Ryan Coogler also got credit for writing stories while his brother Keenan Coogler (Space Jam: A New Legacy) writes the screenplay with co-writer Zach Baylin (King Richard).

Ludwig Goransson (The Mandalorian) will not return to compose the score after working on the first two films, with the duties this time being taken over by his Book by Boba Fett (2022) co-composer, Joseph Shirley. Returning from Creed II his cameraman Kramer Morgenthau (The Many Saints of Newark) and costume designer Lizz Wolf (The Legacy of Jupiter), with the rest of the crew being rounded up by the editor Tyler Nelson (the batter), production designer Jahmin Assa (mid 90s), and casting director Alexa L. Fogel (Judas and the Black Messiah).

Who will star in the Creed III cast?

In addition to directing, Michael B. Jordan will play the title character of Adonis Creed for the third time. This will be the first time Sylvester Stallone will not be joined by Rocky Balboa, but he will be joined by Tessa Thompson (Thor: Love and Thunder) as his wife Bianca Creed and Phylicia Rashad (Soul) as his mother Mary Anne Creed.

Also returning are the two main boxers Adonis has fought in the previous two films, both of whom are real boxers. Among which Tony “Bomber” Bellew (Beliefs) as “Pretty” Ricky Conlan from the first film and Florian Munteanu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) as Viktor Drago from the second. This may mean Creed is putting aside some past rivalry to take on a new challenger in Jonathan Majors as Damien Anderson. Other recognized real-life boxing figures will also be part of the film, including the legendary Cutman Jacob “Stitch” Duranwho also returns from the previous two films, and also introduces the world boxing champion Canelo lvarez as Saul, making his acting debut. The cast is rounded out by Selanis Leyvac (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Spence Moore II (we are who we are), and Thaddeus J. Mixson (the south of the sky).