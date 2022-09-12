Credit card firms will now CODE all purchases from gun retailers to track firearms: NRA slams move

Gun rights advocates are outraged by a recent decision by major credit card companies to put gun sales in a new tracking category, calling the move an erosion of the Second Amendment.

Major credit card companies, including Mastercard, Visa and American Express, announced last week that they would create a new encryption system for all firearms purchases in the US.

The move is a win for gun control proponents who claim the system will help detect suspicious purchases that could lead to mass shootings. They alleged that Uvalde primary school shooter, Salvador Ramos, bought his gun with a bank card. Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock spent $95,000 on weapons in the year before the shooting that killed 60 people in 2017.

The policy is expected to start in the coming months.

But the NRA said the policy was “anti-gun” and would target law-abiding Americans who can legally buy guns.

“The industry’s decision to enact a firearms-specific code is nothing more than capitulation to anti-gun politicians and activists bent on eroding the rights of law-abiding Americans, transaction by transaction,” spokesman Lars Dalseide said.

“This isn’t about detection or prevention or any virtuous motivation — it’s about creating a national registry of gun owners.”

On Friday, the International Organization for Standardization gave the new code a thumbs up, bowing to pressure from New York politicians and gun control groups who said it is an essential early warning tool to spot suspicious gun purchases.

Visa, the world’s largest payment processor, announced on Saturday that it would follow Master Card and American Express to include policies that are creating a new category of merchants for U.S. gun stores to separate pistol and rifle sales from other retail groups.

“Following ISO’s decision to establish a new merchant category code, Visa will proceed with the next steps while ensuring we protect all legal trade on the Visa network in accordance with our long-standing rules” Visa said in a statement.

Mastercard said it would support legal purchases while protecting the privacy and decisions of individual cardholders.

“This is exactly how we would manage the process for any other suitable MCC, such as a bike shop or sporting goods store.”

Credit card companies track sales by industry, such as supermarkets and restaurants, but guns have so far been included in a general retail category. The code wouldn’t say what the buyer is buying, just where the sales are being made.

Proponents of Second Amendment rights said it defames gun owners.

Criminals and gangbangers don’t use credit cards to buy guns and ammunition. Just another way to defame law-abiding citizens,” tweeted Cesar Cordova, a gun rights activist.

“If they can’t take your rights from the government, they do it through their awakened companies instead,” tweeted Dave Kellogg of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Several Second Amendment proponents tweeted that they would pay cash in the future to circumvent the measure.

Others questioned how effective the measure would be in curbing the sale of criminal weapons.

“So it’s really just about checking legal gun purchases,” wrote Atlanta, Georgia Twitter user Magnolia Peach. “I’m not a criminal mastermind, but I don’t think many illegal arms sales or other criminal arms purchases are made with a Visa platinum card with a cute picture of a dog as the background.”

Before the decision was made by credit card companies, several top US pension funds, including those for government employees in New York City and California, had filed shareholder resolutions asking payment companies to look into the matter.

‘When you buy a plane ticket or pay for your groceries, your credit card company has a special code for those retailers. It’s just common sense that we have the same policy for gun and ammunition stores,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The new policy was initiated by Amalgamated Bank in New York City in conjunction with the gun violence group Guns Down America.

The financial institution, founded by a textile workers’ union, proposed the change to the ISO in the spring, but there was resistance from Visa and Master Card, according to the report. The New York Times.

“We are grateful that the financial sector has stopped stalling and finally understands the problem, which is that credit card purchases have been consistently involved in some of the worst mass shootings in our country. Credit card companies have rules to stop fraud and human trafficking. This common sense decision means the same rules will apply to guns, making it easier to stop illegal firearms-related activity,” said Igor Volsky, founder and executive director of Guns Down America.

Master Card officials told the paper earlier this year that it was not their fight to fight.

“Our position remains the same,” he added. “The issue of gun violence needs to be addressed and it is the responsibility of elected officials to implement meaningful policies to address this problem.”

Amalgamated Bank recently re-applied for the policy change and the Retail Management Group subcommittee met on September 7 to approve the measure, but could not reach an agreement, according to ISO.

It was kicked out by the leadership of the standards group that passed the measure.

Compliance with industry standards is voluntary, unless compliance with ISO standards is mandated by law.

Because the decision was only made last week, the organization said it does not have a timeline for when the policy will be officially updated.

Mastercard said it would be introducing the policy soon.

American Express has also sued that it would implement the encryption system in the near future, saying in a statement it was “focused on ensuring we have the proper controls in place to meet our regulatory and fiduciary responsibilities, and to prevent illegal activities.” to prevent. on our network’.

The argument for greater gun control has been fueled by several mass shootings this year, including at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, which killed 19 children and two teachers. Gunman Salvador Ramos bought the weapon he used in the Uvalde shooting with a bank card.

Stephen Paddock, who killed 60 people and injured 413 others in Las Vegas in 2017, spent $95,000 on guns in the year before the shooting, according to a Times investigation. Not all of those purchases were through credit cards.

US President Joe Biden has called on Congress to pass a ban on assault weapons, as well as $37 billion for crime prevention programs, with $13 billion to hire and train another 100,000 police officers over the next five years. .