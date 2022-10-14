Creating stronger and more ductile microlattice materials with reduced unit sizes

International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing (2022). DOI: 10.1088/2631-7990/ac93c2″ width=”800″ height=”489″/> Preparation and characterization of PμSL microfiber. (a) The tensile strength was fabricated by stereolithography and the working portion and the clamping portion were fabricated simultaneously by a single exposure method. (b) Schematic of the drawing process. (c) Additional clamping sections are designed to increase rigidity. (d) The SEM image of the fabricated tensile sample. Credit: International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing (2022). DOI: 10.1088/2631-7990/ac93c2



Projection microstereolithography (PμSL) has emerged as a powerful three-dimensional (3D) printing technique for fabricating high-resolution micron-scale polymer structures at high print speed, enabling the production of custom 3D micro-gratings with feature sizes down to a few microns. However, the mechanical properties of as-printed polymers were not studied systemically at the relevant length scales, especially when the feature sizes step in micron/submicron level, limiting the reliable performance prediction in micro/nanolattic and other metamaterial applications.

Prof. dr. Yang Lu of the City University of Hong Kong, based on a proprietary in situ micromechanical platform, shows that microfibers with micro-stereolithography (PμSL) printed projection could become stronger and significantly more ductile with a smaller size ranging from 20 m to 60 m , with a clear size-dependent mechanical behaviour, decreasing in size to 20 m with an elongation at break up to ~100% and a tensile strength up to ~100 MPa.

Such a size effect makes it possible to adjust the material strength and stiffness of PμSL printed micro-lattices over a wide range, allowing the fabrication of the micro-lattice metamaterials with desired/tunable mechanical properties for various structural and functional applications.

By including the size effect of the PμSL-printed polymer, we can obtain micro-lattices with different mechanical properties and yet the same topography and relative density. The modulus of the 20 m microgrid is measured approximately twice as ~87 MPa compared to that of the 60 m diameter grid (~43 MPa). After the grids were delivered, the tension of the grid with 20 m struts increased with the tension. This can be attributed to the stress-hardening phase of the micro-sized struts. While the 60 m diameter grid shows typical stress curves of brittle materials.

This result reminds us to consider the size of the polymer when designing microlattice metamaterials. Such size-dependent mechanical behavior of PμSL-printed acrylic-based resin structures makes it possible to adjust the material strength and stiffness of micro-lattice units over a wide range, enabling the rational fabrication of micro-lattice scaffolds with desired/programmable mechanical properties for the development of new micro-lattice structures. /nano-lattice mechanical metamaterials.

“Today, 3D printing technologies for VAT photopolymerization, such as PµSL, can provide an excellent combination of ultra-high print resolution and large print size, paving the way for geometrically complex components with well-defined hierarchical structures for structural and functional metamaterials,” explains Professor Lu . Yang from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, who led this research.

“A deep understanding of the mechanical properties of PμSL-printed polymer at small length scales will accelerate the development of advanced mechanical metamaterials, such as micro/nanolattic materials with unparalleled performance. Size-dependent mechanical properties of materials have always been the central focus of my research of It also inspires us to pay more attention to the use of such size effects to design advanced mechanical metamaterials with critical property steps in micro/nano scales.”

The research is published in the International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing.

Research team discovers how to convert 3D-printed polymer into stronger, ductile hybrid carbon-microlattice material

Wenqiang Zhang et al, Tuning mechanical properties of PμSL 3D printed structures via size effect, International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing (2022). Wenqiang Zhang et al, Tuning mechanical properties of PμSL 3D printed structures via size effect,(2022). DOI: 10.1088/2631-7990/ac93c2

