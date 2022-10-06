Creating ‘political economy of hope’ at Pakistan-India border

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



Pakistani nationals of the Hindu faith are migrating to India based on religion, caste, culture and history — and of late, Indian government officials up to the Prime Minister have encouraged them to “return,” said Natasha Raheja, assistant professor of anthropology at the United Nations. Cornell University College of Arts and Sciences (A&S).

But at the border, many hopeful migrants discover that Indian citizenship is not assured.

“Pakistani Hindus may envision their migration as an implementation of their ‘right of return,’ but in fact they experience an ambivalent welcome on arrival,” Raheja wrote in “Governing by Proximity: State Performance and Migrant Citizenship on the India-Pakistan Border.” ,” published September 8 in Cultural anthropology.

While embedded among migrants in the western Indian city of Jodhpur, Raheja found that Indian officials are using physical proximity and digital connection to entice would-be citizens while waiting for recognition and basic amenities.

For the past eight years, Raheja has worked with migrants from Pakistan awaiting Indian citizenship, as part of her wider research into how border crossings require new ways to envision our geopolitical nation-state order.

“I wanted to understand how migrants continue to pursue recognition despite repeated delays,” Raheja said. “During the fieldwork, I noticed the enchantment and cynicism associated with national politicians’ visits to border regions. In this article, I provide insight into these mixed effects of state performance through the concept of governing by proximity.”

Proximity is a form of governance that produces mixed results, Raheja said. When politicians get close to voters, physically or digitally, they manage expectations and offer guarantees to voters. But they also expose themselves to scrutiny, giving people the opportunity to see beyond execution, into the imperfect workings of government.

“Proximity is like a magnifying glass that amplifies both stature and flaws,” Raheja said. “On the one hand, when people in positions of power are close to us, we can feel special and as if we personally belong. On the other hand, we can perceive their shortcomings and inconsistencies.”

In Jodhpur, a city with a high concentration of Pakistani migrants from various castes, Raheja met Meera, an indigenous farm worker hoping to obtain Indian citizenship for herself and her husband, parents and 10 children during a two-day citizenship camp.

“For Meera, meeting high-ranking officers and seeing digital clips of political welcome speeches in the palm of her hand made Indian citizenship a great opportunity,” Raheja wrote. “At the same time, she had relatives and acquaintances whose visa and citizenship applications had been delayed or denied.”

Elsewhere in the citizenship camp, a man named Pankajlal waited an hour to apply, based on the fact that his mother, with him in line, had been born in “undivided India” before the partition of 1947, which created the separate nations of India. and Pakistani. When they finally got to the counter, they were refused because the affidavit that Pankajlal had obtained was not sufficient; instead, they needed a birth certificate.

“The burden always falls on the common people, just as the weight always falls on the handlebars of a bicycle,” said Pankajlal. “Over there [in Pakistan], they call us infidel Hindus; here [in India]damn Pakistanis.”

But a co-applicant encouraged Pankajlal to speak out. Together they approached government representatives to complain about birth certificate criteria.

“Their exchange shows how this site, aimed at a performative confession of their special status as desirable Indian citizens, has also generated refugee-migrant criticism of the Indian government,” Raheja wrote. “A few hours later, an official from the Ministry of the Interior came through the loudspeaker to make a special announcement: he had decided that, instead of birth certificates, the officers of the camp would accept applications with affidavits from which the birth of a parent in undivided India.”

Raheja’s broader research focuses on migration to understand how majority and minority politics transcend national frameworks. Her research on the India-Pakistan border raises broader questions about state power over migration at borders around the world.

“Across borders, manufactured national assets and state legitimacy need maintenance,” Raheja said. “As the article carefully describes, governing by proximity is enchanting but also causes fatigue and doubt. It is in this divide that migrants have the opportunity to refuse and come up with alternatives.”

More information:

Natasha Raheja, Governing by Proximity: State Achievements and Migrant Citizenship at the India-Pakistan Border, Cultural anthropology (2022). Natasha Raheja, Governing by Proximity: State Achievements and Migrant Citizenship at the India-Pakistan Border,(2022). DOI: 10.14506/ca37.3.09

Provided by Cornell University

