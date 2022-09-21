Creating A Powerful Logo: Tips and Tricks As Told By Experts

A brand’s logo is a unique symbol that identifies your company. It is one of the first things consumers recognize and the opportunity to catch their attention and make a solid first impression. It can say a lot about a brand: what your brand does, your values, and your purpose.

More than just a pretty visual, a logo is a compact symbol that reflects your company’s personality.

In this article, we’ll discuss why a business logo is important, share tips on creating a good logo, and common mistakes to avoid when designing one.

Why is a business logo important?

First up, let’s discuss the reasons why a good logo design is important. It is a crucial way to establish and convey your brand identity. It tells customers who you are, what you do, and how you deliver your products and services.

As part of your brand design, your logo represents your company’s entirety. This tiny piece of design will help the business thrive through a sea of competitors in the market by grabbing your customer’s attention and creating instant recognition.

According to Jacob Villa, marketing director and co-founder of School Authority, “A well-designed and executed logo can help to boost brand awareness, create a memorable first impression, and foster trust. In addition, studies have shown that customers are more likely to buy from businesses with logos that they find appealing.”

Logos connect brands to consumers, giving them familiarity with the brand.

Here are our 8 best tips to create a powerful logo:

Create a logo that reflects your brand

Think of your logo as an extension of your company’s brand. It has to reflect similar values and beliefs, at the same time, fit perfectly within the corporate aesthetic.

Deepanshu Bedi, CMO at Holistapet shares, “An effective business logo should be able to convey your brand’s core values and reflect the industry you’re in. Incorporating imageries that communicate your brand’s core values allows your brand to resonate better with your target market. Make sure your logo design is consistent with all aspects of your business, doing so creates powerful brand recognition and loyalty.”

Make your logo simple

A classic logo never goes out of style. Your logo should be simple and easy to remember. Customers should take a quick glance at your and be able to remember instantly. As design expert Anton Giuroiu, interior designer and co-founder of Homesthetics says, “Make your logo simple. As they say, less is more. Create a logo that has an easy recall for the customers.”

..but catchy

Brian Hong, CEO of Big Easy Roofing says, “Your logo is the first thing people see when they look at your business, so it’s crucial to choose a design that represents you well. It’s important to remember that logos are like faces—they must be consistent, clear, and memorable. You want people to recognize your brand instantly. Your logo should be unique enough that people associate it with your business—not just other logos that look similar.”

Choose the right color

The color of your logo evokes emotions and has the power to influence customer purchasing decisions.

According to Holistapet’s Bedi, “When it comes to designing your business logo, color is key. In branding, colors can significantly impact your consumers’ impression of your brand. The color red, for example, is associated with feelings of excitement and is often used to induce appetite. This is the reason why food and beverage companies such as Coca-Cola and McDonald’s often use this color for their brand.”

Make it memorable

You should aim to make your logos stand out among competitors – it should stay in a customer’s mind long after they have seen your logo. The best logos are memorable because they have an element of personality and they form an emotional association with customers.

“It doesn’t have to be complicated, and it doesn’t have to be all-encompassing, but it should be memorable. It is important to be consistent and reflect on who you are and what you sell.”, says Leo Coleman, editor-in-chief at Gambling N’ Go.

Mind your formatting

Your logo design should be scalable – it should remain legible at any size from a tiny business card to a large poster. Zoomed in or zoomed out, your logo should be clear and sharp.

Rachel Davis, content writer for Soul Factors states, “Make sure your logo can be used in various formats and sizes Ideally, test your logo in various sizes and across different platforms and gadgets before finalizing it.” It should look good anywhere!

Common pitfalls in logo design and how to avoid them

Now that you have all the necessary tips in making a good logo, it’s also important to remember what not to do.

Danny Trichter, co-founder of Accessibility Checker shares three common pitfalls when creating a logo:

Avoid using clip art or stock images. These will make your logo look unprofessional and can be easily recognizable by others as something grabbed from the Internet. Avoid using too many colors or fonts in your logo. This can make the design look cluttered and can be difficult to read. Make sure your logo has a good resolution and is the right size. Make sure that the size and aspect ratio of your logo is appropriate for the different applications where it will be used.

The Bottom Line

Your business logo is one of the first interactions customers will have with your brand. It is the heart and representative of your brand. Customer engagement depends on whether or not your logo is impactful enough for customers to remember.

A well-designed business logo will grab your customer’s attention, set you apart from competitors, and leave a lasting impression in their minds. Designing logos not only creates a visual for the brand but also boosts brand awareness and connects with customers on an emotional level.

Make the effort to create a timeless logo that will serve its purpose for the many years to come.