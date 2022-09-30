WhatsNew2Day
Crazy footy fans get a TATTOO in bid to see Gill McLachlan kick a torp

Crazy football fans get a TATTOO to watch Gill McLachlan kick a torp after the AFL boss ignored them all season… but they FINALLY get their wish on the big final day

  • Two AFL fans got tattooed while campaigning for Gill McLachlan to kick a torp
  • The TikTok duo camped outside the AFL house to get the chef’s attention
  • They finally got their wish on the big last day when McLachlan kicked a torp

Two footy fans camped outside the AFL house, tried to be heard in the national elections and even had their message tattooed on themselves, and finally Gill McLachlan granted them their wish.

TikTok duo Marmalade has campaigned all season for AFL boss McLachlan to “kick a torp” and spread their message across the country in a bid to get the outgoing CEO’s attention.

Earlier this year, the pair pitched a tent outside the AFL house and hoped to catch McLachlan on his lunch break, but were ultimately unsuccessful.

Two AFL fans finally got their wish and saw Gillon McLachlan take a toll on the big final day

They then made placards with their message and hung them next to actual campaign posters for this year’s election, before visiting a tattoo parlor to get their message on their feet.

Their efforts were not in vain as the two football fans were invited to the MCG for the grand final last year and ended up watching McLachlan kick a torp.

The AFL boss posed for a photo next to one of the duos, before lining up for his shot on target.

Unfortunately, his attempt was not on target and pushed through for one behind.

McLachlan won critical acclaim for pre-match entertainment last Saturday, with Robbie Williams and Delta Goodrem wowing 100,000 spectators at the MCG and fans at home with a sensational performance.

