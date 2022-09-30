Crazy footy fans get a TATTOO in bid to see Gill McLachlan kick a torp

Two footy fans camped outside the AFL house, tried to be heard in the national elections and even had their message tattooed on themselves, and finally Gill McLachlan granted them their wish.

TikTok duo Marmalade has campaigned all season for AFL boss McLachlan to “kick a torp” and spread their message across the country in a bid to get the outgoing CEO’s attention.

Earlier this year, the pair pitched a tent outside the AFL house and hoped to catch McLachlan on his lunch break, but were ultimately unsuccessful.

They then made placards with their message and hung them next to actual campaign posters for this year’s election, before visiting a tattoo parlor to get their message on their feet.

Their efforts were not in vain as the two football fans were invited to the MCG for the grand final last year and ended up watching McLachlan kick a torp.

The AFL boss posed for a photo next to one of the duos, before lining up for his shot on target.

Unfortunately, his attempt was not on target and pushed through for one behind.

